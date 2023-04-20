Clarion Safety Systems' Standards Expert is a Featured Instructor at the IEEE International Symposium on Product Compliance Engineering

Angela Lambert, head of standards compliance for Clarion Safety Systems, will be part of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers' annual Symposium on Product Compliance Engineering

MILFORD, Pa., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers' (IEEE) annual International Symposium on Product Compliance Engineering (ISPCE 2023) will feature a session from Angela Lambert, a safety and liability industry expert from Clarion Safety Systems. Clarion Safety is a leading designer and manufacturer of safety labels, signs, and tags – and provides complementary services for comprehensive machine safety, compliance, and risk reduction.

ISPCE, which is the flagship conference of IEEE's Product Safety Engineering Society, will be held in Dallas, TX from May 1-3, 2023. Lambert's session at the conference will focus on on-product warnings. Her presentation will cover the significance of ANSI Z535.4 and ISO 3864-2, and how to be in compliance with the recent updates to these standards and today's latest best practices. It will also address current product safety labeling challenges and opportunities related to today's manufacturing environment, including trends in digitalization, automation, and an increasingly global marketplace.

Of special significance is that the ANSI Z535 family of standards was partially republished in 2022, with the remaining standards expected to be published in 2023, marking the first time many of the standards have changed in over a decade. Additionally, development of a new ANSI Z535 sub-standard, ANSI Z535.7 is underway, focusing on trends in digitalization and automation.

At Clarion Safety, Lambert heads the company's standards compliance initiatives. She has more than fifteen years of experience in the safety and manufacturing industry, helping product safety engineers solve their warnings and liability challenges. Lambert is also actively involved at the leadership level in the ANSI and ISO standards. She is chair of ANSI Z535.1 Safety Colors, a member of ANSI Z535 Committee, the U.S. TAG to ISO/TC 145 and of the U.S. TAG to ISO/TC 283, and is the liaison representative from ISO/TC 145 to ISO/TC 283.

This year's program at ISPCE focuses on several key areas for safety and engineering professionals, including keynote presentations with various topics on:

Batteries & Energy Storage Systems

Regulatory Compliance

Cybersecurity

EMC Compliance

Emerging Technologies & Innovations

Ethics

Medical Devices

Global Hazardous Locations

Global Market Access & Management

Hazard Based Safety Engineering

Directives & Consumer Protection

To learn more about the in-person conference, including the keynote speakers and exhibitors, as well as how to register, visit the IEEE ISPCE 2023 website. Enrollment is available for both members and non-members of the organization, which has now moved into regular and on-site pricing.

ABOUT THE INSTITUTE OF ELECTRICAL AND ELECTRONICS ENGINEERS

IEEE is an organization that is dedicated to advancing innovation and technological excellence for the benefit of humanity, and is the world's largest technical professional society. It is designed to serve professionals involved in all aspects of the electrical, electronic, and computing fields and related areas of science and technology that underlie modern civilization. As of 2020, IEEE is comprised of over 395,000 members in 160 countries, with over 900 active standards and 300 annual conferences.

IEEE Product Safety Engineering Society (PSES) is a society of the IEEE created June 21, 2003. Its mission is to serve the product safety and regulatory profession and the public, by fostering the development and facilitation of the exchange of knowledge in the disciplines of product safety and compliance engineering, as detailed in the PSES's field of interest, and promote scientific, literary, educational and professional aspects thereof, that benefit members, the profession and humanity. The flagship conference of the PSES is the IEEE ISPCE.

ABOUT CLARION SAFETY SYSTEMS

Clarion Safety Systems, LLC, is the leading designer and manufacturer of visual safety solutions that help customers in more than 180 industries worldwide to make their products and premises safer. Clarion Safety offers a full range of standard and custom products including machinery safety labels, environmental and facility safety signs, pipe and valve identification markings, lockout/tagout products, and safety-grade photoluminescent egress path-marking escape systems. The company also provides complementary services for comprehensive machine safety, compliance and risk reduction. Founded in 1990, Clarion Safety continues to play a leading role in the development and writing of international and national standards for safety signs, labels, and markings. It is headquartered at 190 Old Milford Road in Milford, PA, 18337, and online at http://www.clarionsafety.com.

