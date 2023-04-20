The Trauma of Addiction Reaches Far Beyond the Addicts Themselves

Xulon Press presents comfort and healing for abuse victims.

UPLAND, Calif., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Debra McCormick shares how God healed her from the trauma of abuse in Hands Off! He's Mine ($14.49, paperback, 9781662872587; $6.99, e-book, 9781662872594).

When McCormick married her first husband, she thought she would be continuing her sheltered, idyllic church life. Little did she know that how the next seventeen years would be torn apart by the effects of addiction and abuse. Only Jesus was able to take her brokenness and turn it into the victorious testimony she shares today.

"I pray that this book brings healing and the courage for women to know God can help them to overcome what has happened or what is happening to them," said McCormick.

Debra McCormick is a co-pastor and worship leader, a tax preparer and the mother of seven children. She has written over twenty songs, traveled the U.S. and Canada as part of the Jackson Trio, and owned a successful business. McCormick has shared the gospel through singing, teaching and speaking.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Hands Off! He's Mine is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

