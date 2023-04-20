Elkanah's Promise: A Tale of Redemption and Hope in the Face of Darkness

Xulon Press presents an original work of inspirational, historical fiction.

BOLIVAR, Ohio, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Karen E. Drennen invites readers on a journey of hope and redemption in Elkanah's Promise ($17.99, paperback, 9781662862762; $8.99, e-book, 9781662862779).

After years of trauma and abuse, Annie found herself in a store dumpster, just waiting for death, which she was ready to welcome. However, she was discovered by a man – a man who was totally different from her abusive father. Could this man convince her that God loved, rather than hated her? Could she even learn to forgive the man who caused her years of pain?

"Spending time with family and friends, and traveling with my husband are among my favorite things to do," said Drennen.

Karen E Drennen is a retired registered nurse with Master's degrees in both Christian Ministry and Practical Theology. She has worked for many years as a chaplain and nursing instructor, and her hope is that others will discover (or re-discover) the mercy and love of God through her writings. Drennen lives with Ohio with her husband and black lab.

###

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Elkanah's Promise is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Karen E. Drennen, Salem Author Services, 330-447-6895, kedrennen@gmail.com

SOURCE Xulon Press