Even The Oldest Bible Characters Are Still Relevant For Modern Christians

Xulon Press presents an examination of Abraham's testimony in light of the New Testament.

WESTERN SPRINGS, Ill., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Walter J. Takuski invites New Testament readers to re-visit an Old Testament character in The Example of Abraham's Faith in the New Testament: Biblical Reflections ($13.49, paperback, 9781662875410; $5.99, e-book, 9781662875427).

While many may believe that Abraham completed his purpose back in Genesis, Takuski wrote a dissertation outlining how his faith inspired writers of the New Testament centuries later. The writer of Hebrews emphasized Abraham's patience and obedience, James proved that actions and faith work together, St. Paul testified that Abraham believed in God against all hope, and Jesus ultimately fulfilled Abraham's promises.

"The Patriarch [Abraham] becomes an icon of the living faith of many generations, the Old Testament and the New Testament, and he is also an example for believers of all times," said Takuski.

Walter John Takuski holds a Sacred Theology Doctorate from the Pontifical University of John Paul II. As a priest of the Archdiocese of Chicago, he served at numerous parishes, in the city of Chicago and its suburban areas and at the University of Saint Mary of the Lake Mundelein Seminary.

