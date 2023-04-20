Medical Aesthetic Multimedia Marketing Expanded By Usohn Digital Media Agency

Submit Release
Usohn Digital, a media agency that works exclusively with medical aesthetic clinics and professionals, has expanded its multimedia marketing service to include "done-for-you" content generated in six common formats, including streaming video.

Bronx, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2023) - Usohn Digital has expanded its omnipresent multimedia marketing service for medical aesthetic clinics, which provides highly customized marketing materials in a variety of digital formats.

More information about omnipresent multimedia marketing for medical aesthetic clinics and Usohn Digital can be found at https://growthkeys.clientcabin.com/info.

The marketing strategy has been expanded to include six multimedia formats that are in popular use today, including streaming videos, blog posts, and podcasts. By generating content in each of these formats, and optimizing it to rank in the search results, Usohn Digital can help clients to expand their online visibility without using traditional paid advertisements.

More information about Usohn Digital multimedia campaigns for medical aesthetic professionals and clinics can be found at https://growthkeys.clientcabin.com/info

Contact Info:
Name: Lee Maddus
Email: lee.maddus@usohndigital.com
Organization: Usohn Digital Media Agency
Address: 767 East 223rd Street, Bronx, New York 10466, United States
Website: https://growthkeys.clientcabin.com/info

