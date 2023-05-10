Nitrile Gloves Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Nitrile Gloves Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, May 10, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Nitrile Gloves Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the nitrile gloves market. As per TBRC’s nitrile gloves market forecast, the nitrile gloves market size is expected to grow to $21.73 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.4%.

Rising healthcare expenditure is expected to propel the nitrile gloves industry going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest nitrile gloves industry share. Major players in the nitrile gloves global market include Top Glove Corporation Berhad, Ansell Limited, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Adenna LLC, Unigloves Limited, Kossan Rubber Industries Berhad.

Nitrile Gloves Market Segments

1) By Type: Powder-Free Nitrile Gloves, Powder-Coated Nitrile Gloves

2) By Texture: Smooth, Micro Roughened, Aggressively Textured

3) By Grade: Medical Grade, Industrial Grade, Food Grade

4) By End-Use: Healthcare, Food And Beverage, Automotive, Construction, Oil And Gas, Pharmaceutical, Chemical, Metal And Machinery, Cleanrooms, Other End Uses

Nitrile gloves are synthetic rubber gloves made of acrylonitrile and butadiene molecules that are extensively used as a disposable glove material. These gloves are mostly used in laboratories to handle chemicals.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Nitrile Gloves Market Trends

4. Nitrile Gloves Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Nitrile Gloves Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

