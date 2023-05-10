Server Operating System Market Size Expected To Reach $96.75 Billion By 2027

Server Operating System Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Server Operating System Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the server operating system market. As per TBRC’s server operating system market forecast, the server operating system market size is predicted to reach a value of $96.75 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 12.3 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the server operating system industry is due to the rising adoption of cloud platforms. Europe region is expected to hold the largest server operating system market share. Major players in the server operating system industry include Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, Amazon Web Services, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SUSE LLC, Canonical Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Apple Inc.

Server Operating System Market Segments

By Operating System: Windows, Linux, Unix, Other Operating Systems

By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premise

By Virtualization Status: Virtual Machine, Physical Machine

By Organization Size: Large Enterprise, Small And Medium Sized Enterprise

By Industry: IT And Telecom, BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail And E-commerce, Government, Healthcare, Other Industries

By Geography: The global server operating system industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A server operating system (OS) is a type of operating system intended for installation and operation on a server computer. It is a more sophisticated operating system with features and capabilities necessary in a client-server architecture or other corporate computing environments. Some common examples of server OSs include Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Windows Server, and Mac OS X Server.

