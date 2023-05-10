Agriculture And Farm Equipment/Machinery Market Size, Share, Value, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Agriculture And Farm Equipment Or Machinery Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Agriculture And Farm Equipment/Machinery Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the agriculture and farm equipment/machinery market. As per TBRC’s agriculture and farm equipment/machinery market forecast, the agriculture and farm equipment/machinery market size is expected to grow to $216.16 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.74%.

The growth in the agriculture and farm equipment/machinery market is due to rapidly growing population. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest agriculture and farm equipment/machinery market share. Major agriculture and farm equipment/machinery companies include Deere & Company, AGCO Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Kubota Corporation, CNH Industrial N.V.

Agriculture And Farm Equipment/Machinery Market Segments

• By Product Type: Tractors, Rotavators, Threshers And Dehuskers, Power Tillers, Power Weeder, Plough, Baler, Seed Drill

• By Ownership: Individual, Rental

• By Application: Land Development And Seed Bed Preparation, Sowing And Planting, Plant Protection, Harvesting And Threshing, Post-Harvest And Agro-Processing

• By Geography: The global agriculture and farm equipment/machinery industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Agriculture and farm equipment/machinery refers to various kinds of mechanized equipment and devices that perform various agriculture and related tasks that include plantation, harvesting, seeding, plowing, spraying pesticides, and so on. Their use offers benefits to the farmers such as it reduces dependence on extended labor and increasing the yield of the farm.

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC