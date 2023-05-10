Gas Chromatography Market Size, Share, Companies, Trends And Analysis For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Gas Chromatography Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Gas Chromatography Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the gas chromatography market. As per TBRC’s gas chromatography market forecast, the gas chromatography global market size is expected to grow to $3.35 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.8%.

The growth in the gas chromatography industry is due to rising demand from the pharmaceutical industry. North America region is expected to hold the largest gas chromatography market share. Major gas chromatography companies include Agilent Technologies, DANI Instruments S.p.A, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Restek Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation.

Gas Chromatography Market Segments

• By Instrument: Systems, Auto-Samplers, Faction Collectors, Detectors

• By Accessories And Consumables: Column, Fittings And Tubing, Auto-Samplers Accessories, Pressure Regulator, Gas Generator

• By End User: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Academic And Research Institutes, Food And Beverage Companies, Environmental Agencies, Hospitals And Clinics, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global gas chromatography industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Gas chromatography refers to an analytical method or technique that is used to analyze volatile substances in the gas phase.

Market, Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business