Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Market Size to Hit US$ 11.5 Billion by 2028 | CAGR of 10.3%

Global lithium-ion battery separator market segmented on the basis of material, thickness and end user.

SHERIDAN, NEW YORK, USA, April 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “𝐋𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐮𝐦-𝐈𝐨𝐧 𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that the global lithium-ion battery separator market size reached US$ 6.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 11.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.3% during 2023-2028.

Lithium-ion battery separator refers to thin and porous membranes that physically separate the cathode and anode to prevent electrical short circuits. In terms of materials, they can be categorized into polypropylene (PP), polyethylene (PE), nylon, etc. These lithium-ion battery separator variants are moisturized by an electrolyte that acts as a catalyst for the movement of ions inside the battery. They mainly focus on providing a barrier between two electrodes and facilitating ion transport in the cell. Lithium-Ion battery separator products are manufactured using non-woven fibers, polymer films, and ceramic materials that have excellent mechanical properties, improved chemical stability, and are extremely cost-effective. Consequently, they find extensive applications across several sectors, such as automotive, industrial, and consumer electronic industries, etc.

What Are The Key Factors Driving The Global Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Market?

The expanding adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) across the globe and the increasing usage of smartphones, laptops, and other consumer electric products are among the key factors driving the lithium-ion battery separator market. Additionally, the launch of lithium-ion batteries layered with polyolefins and ceramic oxides that are safe and stable and aid in reducing shrinkage and particle penetration is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, the growing product demand, owing to its various advantages, which include enhanced resistance, chemical permeability, strength, and safety toward electronic short circuits, is also positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the rising investments in research and development (R&D) activities by leading market players to make advancements and improvements in separator design for ensuring higher stability and lifespan performance standards are expected to bolster the lithium-ion battery separator market over the forecasted period.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/lithium-ion-battery-separator-market/requestsample

Report Segmentation:

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Material:

o Polypropylene (PP)

o Polyethylene (PE)

o Nylon

o Others

Breakup by Thickness:

o 16µm

o 20µm

o 25µm

Breakup by End User:

o Industrial

o Consumer Electronics

o Automotive

o Others

By Geography:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Competitive Scenario with Key Players:

• Asahi Kasei Corporation

• Beijing SOJO Electric Co. Ltd.

• Cangzhou Mingzhu Plastic Co. Ltd.

• ENTEK International LLC

• Mitsubishi Paper Mills Limited (Oji Paper Co. Ltd.)

• Shanghai Energy New Materials Technology Co. Ltd.

• SK Innovation Co. Ltd.

• Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

• Teijin Limited

• Toray Industries Inc.

• UBE Corporation

• and W-SCOPE Corporation.

𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐤 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐕𝐢𝐞𝐰 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/lithium-ion-battery-separator-market

𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭-

Global Residential Battery Market Report- https://www.imarcgroup.com/residential-battery-market

Global Sodium ion Battery Market Report- https://www.imarcgroup.com/sodium-ion-battery-market

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.