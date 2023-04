Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Market Size to Hit US$ 11.5 Billion by 2028 | CAGR of 10.3%

Global lithium-ion battery separator market segmented on the basis of material, thickness and end user.

SHERIDAN, NEW YORK, USA, April 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study โ€œ๐‹๐ข๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฎ๐ฆ-๐ˆ๐จ๐ง ๐๐š๐ญ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ฒ ๐’๐ž๐ฉ๐š๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐จ๐ซ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ, ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž, ๐’๐ข๐ณ๐ž, ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก, ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ 2023-2028โ€ by IMARC Group, finds that the global lithium-ion battery separator market size reached US$ 6.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 11.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.3% during 2023-2028.

Lithium-ion battery separator refers to thin and porous membranes that physically separate the cathode and anode to prevent electrical short circuits. In terms of materials, they can be categorized into polypropylene (PP), polyethylene (PE), nylon, etc. These lithium-ion battery separator variants are moisturized by an electrolyte that acts as a catalyst for the movement of ions inside the battery. They mainly focus on providing a barrier between two electrodes and facilitating ion transport in the cell. Lithium-Ion battery separator products are manufactured using non-woven fibers, polymer films, and ceramic materials that have excellent mechanical properties, improved chemical stability, and are extremely cost-effective. Consequently, they find extensive applications across several sectors, such as automotive, industrial, and consumer electronic industries, etc.

What Are The Key Factors Driving The Global Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Market?

The expanding adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) across the globe and the increasing usage of smartphones, laptops, and other consumer electric products are among the key factors driving the lithium-ion battery separator market. Additionally, the launch of lithium-ion batteries layered with polyolefins and ceramic oxides that are safe and stable and aid in reducing shrinkage and particle penetration is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, the growing product demand, owing to its various advantages, which include enhanced resistance, chemical permeability, strength, and safety toward electronic short circuits, is also positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the rising investments in research and development (R&D) activities by leading market players to make advancements and improvements in separator design for ensuring higher stability and lifespan performance standards are expected to bolster the lithium-ion battery separator market over the forecasted period.

Report Segmentation:

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Material:

o Polypropylene (PP)

o Polyethylene (PE)

o Nylon

o Others

Breakup by Thickness:

o 16ยตm

o 20ยตm

o 25ยตm

Breakup by End User:

o Industrial

o Consumer Electronics

o Automotive

o Others

By Geography:

โ€ข North America (United States, Canada)

โ€ข Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

โ€ข Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

โ€ข Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

โ€ข Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Competitive Scenario with Key Players:

โ€ข Asahi Kasei Corporation

โ€ข Beijing SOJO Electric Co. Ltd.

โ€ข Cangzhou Mingzhu Plastic Co. Ltd.

โ€ข ENTEK International LLC

โ€ข Mitsubishi Paper Mills Limited (Oji Paper Co. Ltd.)

โ€ข Shanghai Energy New Materials Technology Co. Ltd.

โ€ข SK Innovation Co. Ltd.

โ€ข Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

โ€ข Teijin Limited

โ€ข Toray Industries Inc.

โ€ข UBE Corporation

โ€ข and W-SCOPE Corporation.

