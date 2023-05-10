Global Fruit And Vegetable Processing Market Size, Industry Share, Companies And Trends For The Forecast Period

The Business Research Company's Fruit And Vegetable Processing Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, May 10, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Fruit And Vegetable Processing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the fruit and vegetable processing market. As per TBRC’s fruit and vegetable processing market forecast, the fruit and vegetable processing global market size is expected to grow to $294.01 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.29%.

The growth in the fruit and vegetable processing market is due to growth in the demand for convenience food products. North America region is expected to hold the largest fruit and vegetable processing market share. Major fruit and vegetable processing companies include Del Monte Foods, Bühler Holding AG, Alfa Laval AB, JBT Corporation, Syntegon Technology GmbH.

Fruit And Vegetable Processing Market Segments

• By Product Type: Fresh, Fresh-Cut, Canned, Frozen, Dried And Dehydrated, Convenience

• By Operation Type: Automatic, Semi-Automatic

• By Material: Fruits, Vegetables

• By Processing Systems: Large-Scale Processing, Intermediate-Scale Processing, Small-Scale Processing

• By Equipment Type: Pre-Processing, Peeling/Inspection/Slicing, Washing And Dewatering, Fillers, Packaging And Handling, Seasoning Systems, Other Equipment

• By Geography: The global fruit and vegetable processing industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Fruit and vegetable processing refers to a method of increasing shelf life and retaining the quality of fruits and vegetables for long-term preservation. When fruits and vegetables are processed, such as by preparing juices, jams, and jellies, their shelf life is extended. A processing step consists of preparing the raw material.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Fruit And Vegetable Processing Market Trends

4. Fruit And Vegetable Processing Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Fruit And Vegetable Processing Market Value And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

