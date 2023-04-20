The Soriano duo-flex engine is sure to revolutionize the motorcycle industry and will be available for purchase in the near future. A true modern renaissance man. The Soriano Group is a benchmark for innovation in the manufacturing, engineering, automotive, entertainment, art, real estate, or finance sectors since 1903. It has recently introduced a range of limited-edition luxury EV motorcycles with a fully patente

● The European Parliament ratified the agreement to ban the sale of (ICE) internal combustion engines vehicles by 2035.

Soriano Motori Relaunches as High-End, 100% Made in Italy Global Lifestyle Platform for Next Generation of Riders” — Marco Soriano

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Soriano Motori Leads the Way in Electric Vehicle Manufacturing

Italian motorcycle brand Soriano Motori is setting the standard for electric vehicle manufacturing in Europe. The company has announced that all of its models are now 100% electric, making it the first motorcycle brand in Europe to meet the upcoming regulations for electric vehicles.

● Electric motorcycles are the electric vehicle that is achieving the most penetration in the market, in Europe and the United States of America according to ANESDOR.

● The OEM brand carries out a manufacturing process that is based on sustainability and the recycling of many of its pieces. This is the future of a true ESG framework.

● The Soriano bikes are the only EVs that have a gearbox and 50% are already sold to the USA.

● It is one of the few brands that manufactures electric motorcycles, and its parts in Europe, thus completely avoiding dependence on Asian low quality and low prices market.

Soriano Motori, a leading motorcycle brand, is ahead of the curve in the European market by manufacturing 100% electric vehicle models. This comes as the European Parliament recently ratified an agreement to ban the sale of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles by 2035.

Electric motorcycles are the electric vehicle that is achieving the most penetration in the market, in Europe and the United States of America. Soriano Motori is leading the way in this trend by offering a wide range of electric motorcycles that are designed to meet the needs of all types of riders.

The company’s electric motorcycles are designed to be powerful, reliable, and efficient. They feature advanced technology such as regenerative braking, which helps to extend the range of the vehicle, and a range of charging options to suit the needs of the rider.

Last year, 8.5% of the total motorcycles sold in Spain were 100% electric, becoming the electric vehicle that is achieving the most penetration in the market, according to data from the National Association of Entrepreneurs of the Two Wheels Sector, ANESDOR. This data confirms that brands must bet on electric mobility.

From restrictions on city center access, to economic and practical pushes from the private sector, it all adds up to making sense of the electric motorcycle revolution. "We offer a modern, sustainable lifestyle, adapted to current times and for all ages. The most bikers will not miss the engine of traditional motorcycles and the most urbanites will find a comfortable transport for their eco displacements. Even those who bet on digital will find their place in our Metaverse", explains Marco Antonio Soriano IV, Chairman & CEO of Soriano Motori Corp.



Soriano Motori is committed to providing riders with the best electric motorcycles on the market. The company is dedicated to providing a safe and reliable riding experience and is committed to helping the environment by reducing emissions.

The company is also committed to providing riders with the best customer service experience. The company’s customer service team is available to answer any questions and provide support to riders.

Soriano Motori is leading the way in electric motorcycle manufacturing and is committed to providing riders with the best electric motorcycles on the market. The company is dedicated to helping the environment by reducing emissions and providing riders with a safe and reliable riding experience.

Soriano Motori, electric motorcycles with the best performance

Soriano Motori has launched 100 units of motorcycles, a limited edition that allows it to achieve maximum quality and customization: buyers will be able to choose the color of the chassis and brakes, decide the material of the seat, and even the sound that their motorcycle carries.

The brand has already presented several fully electric luxury models: Giaguaro V1-R, V1-S and V1-Gara follow in the wake of the Soriano Tigre, the most successful motorcycle of the historic brand, produced in Madrid in 1939 with 20,000 units sold in prewar times. The project has involved engineers and designers with a long track record experience in the manufacturing of cars and motorcycles that have previously collaborated with Ducati, Moto Guzzi or Ferrari, among others globally recognized Italian brands.

The Giaguaro models, in all its versions, are the only EVs that have a gearbox that mimics the same torque sensations offered by ICE motorcycles. "I have surrounded myself with the best designers and engineers to ensure the best experience for our customers. The motorcycles are electric, sustainable and maintain the riding elements that captivate motorcycle lovers. With a constant speed of 120 km/hr., classically on the highway, and a battery of 20 KWh, have 180 kilometers of autonomy. However, they have reached 400 km/hr. on the test bench and an even greater autonomy within city limits. Excellent results," explains Soriano.

Soriano Bikes: Pioneering Sustainable Manufacturing and Electric Motorcycles

Soriano Bikes, a leading OEM brand, is pioneering a new manufacturing process based on sustainability and the recycling of many of its parts. This is the future of a true ESG framework.

Soriano Bikes are the only electric vehicles (EVs) that have a gearbox and 50% of them have already been sold to the USA. This is a testament to the quality and reliability of the brand. It is one of the few brands that manufactures electric motorcycles and their parts in Europe, thus completely avoiding dependence on Asia.

The brand is committed to reducing its carbon footprint and has implemented a number of initiatives to ensure that its production process is as sustainable as possible. This includes the use of recycled materials, the use of renewable energy sources, and the implementation of a zero-waste policy.

