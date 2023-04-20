Antiemetics Market Size (USD 4.1 Billion by 2031): Use of Antiemetics for Cancer Treatment-Related Nausea and Vomiting

Antiemetics Market 2023

The report includes analysis of the regional and global antiemetics market trends, key players, market segments, application areas,& market growth strategies.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Antiemetics Market Size was Valued at 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟐.𝟑 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 and is Projected to Garner 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟒.𝟏 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, registering a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟏% from 2022 to 2031.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the Antiemetics Market, including an in-depth analysis of market trends, key segments, investment opportunities, value chain analysis, regional landscape, and competitive scenarios. It offers valuable insights for established market players, new entrants, investors, and other stakeholders to devise effective strategies and make informed decisions to enhance their market position. The report is a valuable resource for anyone seeking to gain a deeper understanding of the Antiemetics Market and its growth potential in the future.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐧𝐚𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐯𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐝𝐮𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐬𝐮𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐬 𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬, 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐲, 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐟𝐥𝐮, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐧𝐞𝐰 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐥𝐚𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐧𝐚𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐯𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐛𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐚 𝐥𝐮𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. 𝐀𝐥𝐬𝐨, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐮𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐬 𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐜𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐛𝐲 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐯𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:

Antiemetic drugs such as aprepitant, dexamethasone, dolasetron, granisetron, ondansetron, palonosetron, prochlorperazine, and rolapitant are used to prevent nausea and vomiting conditions in patients. Nausea and vomiting may be caused due to various ailments such as motion sickness, morning sickness during pregnancy, severe cases of stomach flu, and other infections. In addition, nausea and vomiting are common parts of chemotherapy treatment, which leads to rise in demand for antiemetic medications.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• On the basis of drug type, the serotonin receptor antagonists segment held the largest market share in 2021, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

• On the basis of application, the chemotherapy segment held the largest antiemetics market share in 2021, whereas the post operative surgery segment is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

• On the distribution channel, the retail pharmacies segment held largest market share in 2021, whereas the online pharmacies is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR rate during the forecast period.

• Region-wise, North America held the largest share of the antiemetics industry in the year 2021, whereas the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

✅ 𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• GlaxoSmithKline Plc

• Sanofi

• Novartis AG

• Pfizer Inc

• Merck & Co. Inc

• Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd

• Cipla

• Johnson & Johnson

• Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

• Acacia Pharma Group

✅ 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: –

The global antiemetics market analysis is segmented on the basis of drug type, application, distribution channel, and region.

By Drug Type

• Antihistamines

• Serotonin Receptor Antagonists

• Dopamine Receptor Antagonists

• Neurokinin Receptor Antagonists

• Anticholinergics

• Other Drug Types

By Application

• Chemotherapy

• Post Operative Surgery

• Pregnancy and Gatroenteritis

• Other Applications

By Distribution Channel

• Retail Pharmacies

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Online Pharmacies

North America acquired major of the antiemetics market share in 2021, owing to the presence of key players, rising government initiatives, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and rising prevalence of health issues. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register highest CAGR from 2022 to 2031, owing to the rapid changes in the environmental conditions and associated viral and bacterial disease which causes nausea and vomiting.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

