Edenred extends its Employee Engagement offer in Latin America with the acquisition of GOintegro

Edenred, a leading digital platform for services and payments and worldwide leader in Employee Benefits, today announced the signing of an agreement to acquire 75% of the share capital of GOintegro, a Latin American provider of a SaaS1 employee engagement platform. GOintegro offers a broad range of engagement solutions, designed to help companies enhance their organizational culture and be an employer of choice in attracting and retaining talents.

The acquisition of GOintegro illustrates Edenred’s ambition – set out in the Beyond 22-25 strategic plan - to be the everyday platform for people at work, notably by extending the scope of its portfolio. Through the integration of GOintegro’s modular employee engagement platform, Edenred broadens its offer and strengthens its lead in the Latin America's Employee Benefits market.

Founded in 2002, GOintegro combines superior technological innovation with HR expertise to increase employee engagement at work through services such as savings & discounts, reward & recognition programs, wellbeing content or internal communication and pulse surveys. GOintegro provides these solutions through a unique multi-module platform available in seven Latin American countries2. GOintegro’s 130 employees serve more than 1.2 million users and 500 clients, including large companies such as Bayer, General Electric, HP and PepsiCo.

As a worldwide leader in Employee Benefits, Edenred has successfully extended its portfolio into non-Meal & Food benefits over the years. The Group has notably developed a leading offer in Employee Savings and Benefits management platforms in 12 countries, including flagship solutions such as ProwebCE in France, Ekivita in Belgium, and Easywelfare in Italy. The acquisition of GOintegro marks a new step forward in the rollout of Edenred’s Beyond 22-25 strategy, as it helps the Group accelerate the expansion of its Employee Benefits offer in Latin America’s Rewards & Recognition and Well-Being markets. Thanks to a highly complementary product range, and a similar geographical footprint, Edenred is ideally positioned to leverage GOintegro’s offer and thereby strengthen its value proposition for HR managers in Latin America.

The transaction is subject to the approval of the Brazilian competition authority and is expected to close by June 2023.

Arnaud Erulin, Chief Operating Officer, Employee Benefits, at Edenred, said: “Through the acquisition of GOintegro, Edenred is taking a new step forward in the deployment of its Beyond 22-25 strategy. The combination of Edenred’s unrivaled expertise in Employee Benefits and GOintegro’s leadership in employee engagement in Latin America creates a leader in the region with strong growth ambitions. We are delighted to welcome GOintegro’s teams to Edenred and look forward to integrating their offering into our unique platform.”

German Dyzenchauz, Chief Executive Officer at GOintegro, said: “We are extremely proud to join Edenred, as we share the same human values and vision of being the everyday platform for people at work. We see amazing synergies between Edenred’s unique products and footprint in Latin America and our world-class employee engagement platform which will accelerate our impact and growth in the coming months and years.”

1 Software as a service

2 Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Argentina, Colombia, Peru and Uruguay

