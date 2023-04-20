Sourdough Market Size Worth USD 5.36769761 Billion by 2030 at 8.00 % CAGR - Report by MRFR
Sourdough Market is expected to reach USD 5.36 billion by 2030 and is expected to register aa CAGR of 8.00% during the forecast periodNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Analysis
The global sourdough market is predicted to touch USD 5.36769761 billion at a 8.00% CAGR between 2022-2030, reveals the latest Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Sourdough, simply put, is a bread that is made from naturally occurring bacteria and yeast in flour. It has gained immense recognition as it is more nutritious compared to standard bread, keeps well, is flavorful, and has a longer shelf-life. As it is leavened with natural yeast, sourdough creates an airy yet crusty loaf of bread, having a rich flavor that sets it apart from other varieties of bread.
Various factors are propelling the sourdough market growth. These factors, as per the new Market Research Future (MRFR) report, include growing consumer demand for tastier, more natural baked, and healthier products, the growing popularity of gluten-free products, increasing production of fermented products, and advancements in processing technologies. Additional factors pushing market growth include increased urbanization, growing demand for convenience bakery foods and sourdough pizza, growing demand for sourdough bread owing to its multiple health benefits including easy digestion, and growing demand for premium quality bread that contains no chemical additives.
On the flip side, shorter shelf life and high cost of sourdough are factors that may deter the sourdough market growth over the forecast period.
Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1823
Key Players
Leading players profiled in the sourdough market report include Speciality Breads Ltd. (UK), Pan’Artisan (UK), Mount Sourdough Co. (New Zealand), Sourdough & Co. (US), Alpha Baking Co., Inc. (US), Philibert (France), Lesaffre Group (France), Ernst Böcker GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Ireks GmbH (Germany), and Puratos Group (Belgium). Key players have incorporated several strategies to create a niche in the market, such as expansion, product launch, collaboration, acquisition, and partnership.
Market Segmentation
The MRFR report provides an all-inclusive segmental analysis of the sourdough market on the basis of application, ingredients, and type.
Based on type, the sourdough market is segmented into type I, type II, and type III. Of these, the type III segment will have the largest share in the market over the forecast period.
Based on ingredients, the sourdough market is segmented into barley, oats, rye, wheat, and others.
Based on the application, the sourdough market is segmented into cakes, pizza, bread and buns, and others. Of these, the bread and buns segment will dominate the market over the forecast period.
Click Here to Read Full Summary of Report: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/sourdough-market-1823
Regional Analysis
By region, the sourdough market report covers the latest trends and growth opportunities across Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Of these, the sourdough market in North America will have the lion’s share in the market over the forecast period. Factors propelling growth in the region include the presence of several well-established players, high per capita income, and changing preference of consumers towards healthy food alternatives. The US is the leading contributor in this region owing to the presence of many food enthusiasts, increased sales, growing awareness about the various health benefits of consuming sourdough, and constant efforts being made on research and development.
The sourdough market in Europe will have the second-largest share over the forecast period. Germany is the chief contributor in this region as sourdough bread is traditionally consumed by Germans, which is made using rye flours, spelt, and wheat. Besides, the presence of several key players, improvement in product development, growing distribution channel, and the presence of vast food connoisseur populace are also adding to the market growth.
The sourdough market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Factors aiding growth in the region include people’s changing lifestyles and burgeoning demand for products that are preservative and chemical-free. India, Japan, and China are the leading contributors in this region on account of the presence of surplus quantities of ancient and native varieties of wheat, which are high in flavor and nutrition.
The sourdough market in the Rest of the World is predicted to have a healthy growth over the forecast period.
Industry News
October 2021: Red Star has launched Platinum instant sourdough. This yeast will provide a sourdough flavor, and home bakers will not require in maintaining their sourdough starters. It will add a tangy flavor to just any yeast recipe and has many applications, including donuts, pizza dough, brioche rolls, and bread.
Discover more research Reports on Food, Beverages & Nutrition Industry, by Market Research Future:
Bakery Products Market Research Report Information By Product Type (Breads, Cakes & Pastries, Cookies & Biscuits, Bagels, Donuts, Pizza & Pizza Crust, Pies & Tarts, and Brownies), By Category (Fresh and Frozen), By Distribution Channel (Food Retail, and Food Service), And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World) – Market Forecast Till 2030.
Organic Bakery Products Market Research Report Information By Type (Breads & Rolls, Savory Snacks, Cakes & Pastries, Cookies & Biscuits, and Others), By Category (Gluten-Free and Conventional), And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And the Rest Of The World) – Market Forecast Till 2030
NOTE: Our Team of Researchers are Studying Covid19 and its Impact on Various Industry Verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid19 Footprints for Better Analysis of Market and Industries. Cordially get in Touch for More Details.
About Market Research Future:
Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.
Contact:
Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited)
99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor
New York, NY 10013
United States of America
+1 628 258 0071 (US)
+44 2035 002 764 (UK)
Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com
Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com
Sagar kadam
WantStats Research And Media Pvt. Ltd.
+91 9595392885
email us here