Mattress Market to grow by 7.9 percent CAGR due to an increase in home renovation and interior design
Mattress market size is projected to reach a valuation of USD 68.1 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.9%NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Research Future Insights
The mattress market is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of 7.9 percent, reaching USD 68.1 billion by the year 2030. Every home makes use of mattresses, which are essential for every family. Because of this, well-known businesses in the mattress industry have a sizable customer base. The need for home furnishings including mattresses, pillows, and bed linen has expanded as a result of rising demand from the real estate sector to meet residential demands. One of the key factors influencing the worldwide market is the growth of the healthcare and hospitality sectors. Bedding items have demonstrated sustained demand over the years as basic pieces of home furnishings.
The Mattress Market is greatly influenced by the need for home remodeling and interior design. People are remodeling their homes to make them healthier and more useful. People want to switch up their mattresses over time when new mattress varieties are introduced to the market. People will make improvements to their living environments in the epidemic years of 2020, 2021, and 2022 to improve the usability and efficiency of these areas.
Key players:
Kingsdown Inc., Relyon Ltd Southerland Inc., Simmons Bedding LLC, Sleep Number Corporation Serta, Tempur Sealy International Inc.
Market segmental evaluation:
The market is divided into many segments based on various factors, such as type, application, etc. To fully understand the possibilities of the mattress market, a market analysis per segment is required.
The market is segmented by type into latex, memory foam, gel mattresses, hybrid, and innerspring mattresses. The innerspring will be the most popular sector among these based on demand and market share. However, the largest CAGR for a single sector would be seen by hybrid mattresses over the projection period.
The market share is split between the commercial and residential sectors according to applications. Hospitals, hotels, and lodges are common commercial sectors with frequent bed usage. However, if disposable incomes increase over time, the home market will experience an increase in mattress purchases. The pandemic harmed the selling of mattresses to the business sector, but it will recover in the future.
Regional perspective
Understanding the distribution of sales and earnings across various regional marketplaces requires a thorough understanding of mattress market analysis by region. Because mattresses are a requirement in every home, there are several regional markets for them. North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World are the four main regional marketplaces. The USA and Canada will continue to contribute significantly, and the North American Region will continue to dominate the market size. On the other side, as wages rise and people become more interested in home remodeling, the APAC area will experience tremendous development.
