RTA Furniture Market Size To Hit US$ 19.1 Billion By 2028 | IMARC Group

The RTA Furniture Market to reach US$ 19.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during 2023-2028.

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, April 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “RTA Furniture Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028.' the global RTA furniture market size reached US$ 13.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 19.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during 2023-2028.

Ready-to-assemble (RTA) furniture is knock-down or kit furniture that can be easily assembled on-site using simple tools. Commonly available RTA furniture includes tables, desks, sofas, chairs, cabinets, wardrobes, and beds. They are typically shipped flat-packed or unassembled in multiple components and are manufactured using various materials such as wood, glass, and steel. One of the key advantages of RTA furniture is its high functionality. Additionally, it is designed to be space-efficient, making it ideal for small apartments, offices, and other compact living spaces. The packaging for RTA furniture is also minimal, reducing the environmental impact and transportation costs associated with traditional fully assembled furniture. Furthermore, RTA furniture can be easily customized to meet the specific requirements of the consumer. This flexibility allows individuals to add personalized fittings, embellishments, or modifications, making the furniture unique and tailored to their needs.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/rta-furniture-market/requestsample

RTA Furniture Market Trends:

The increasing preference for adaptable and space-saving solutions, especially in small apartments and offices, represents one of the key factors boosting the market growth Additionally, the rising number of millennials who frequently relocate for work or business purposes has contributed to the demand for lightweight, easy-to-move furniture, further driving the market growth. In line with this, furniture manufacturers have developed innovative products, such as click furniture technology, that reduce the need for nuts and bolts during assembly while also enhancing stability by locking corners and front and back panels. This, coupled with aggressive promotional activities by manufacturers and the availability of these products through online retail channels, is contributing to the market growth.

RTA Furniture Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global RTA furniture market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Ashley HomeStore

• Bush Furniture

• Flexsteel Industries Inc

• Homestar Corporation

• Inter IKEA Systems B.V

• Prepac Manufacturing Ltd

• Sauder Woodworking Co

• Simplicity Sofas

• South Shore Furniture

• Tvilum A/S

• Walker Edison Furniture Company LLC

• Whalen Furniture

• Li & Fung Limited

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global RTA furniture market on the basis of product, material, distribution channel and end user.

Breakup by Product:

• Tables

• Chairs and Sofas

• Storage

• Beds

• Others

Breakup by Material:

• Wood

• Glass

• Steel

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Specialty Stores

• Flagship Stores

• Home Centers

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Residential

• Commercial

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full Report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=4696&flag=E

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse More Research Reports:

• Australia Online Gambling Market

• India Biocatalyst Market

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.