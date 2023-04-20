Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Revenue to Reach USD 34.8 Billion by 2030 - Report by MRFR
Licensed Sports Merchandise Market is Anticipated to Reach USD 23.9 Billion by 2030 at CAGR of 6.45% By 2022-2030NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Analysis
The global licensed sports merchandise market is estimated to grow at a notable CAGR between 2023-2030, reveals the Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Licensed sports merchandise, simply put, is licensing of items with names, symbols, and logos of different team players and sports organizations. Videogames, sports accessories and toys, sports footwear, sports apparel, and others are the different types of licensed sports merchandise.
Numerous factors are adding to the global licensed sports merchandise market growth. Such factors, according to the recent MRFR report, include increasing popularity of sports leagues, rising inclination of teens towards various outdoor sports, increasing inclination towards sports merchandise, and increasing awareness.
On the contrary, the availability of counterfeit products may limit the global licensed sports merchandise market growth over the forecast period.
Offering Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7068
Key Players
Key players profiled in the global licensed sports merchandise market report include Knights Apparel, Inc. (US), Li Ning (China), G-III Apparel Group (US), Quiksilver, Inc. (US), Ralph Lauren Corporation (US), Fanatics, Inc. (US), Sports Direct International plc (UK), Puma SE (Germany), Adidas AG (Germany), and Nike, Inc. (US).
Market Segmentation
The MRFR report provides an inclusive segmental analysis of the global licensed sports merchandise market based on type, price range, and distribution channel.
By type, the global licensed sports merchandise market is segmented into videogames, sports accessories and toys, sports footwear, sports apparel, and others. Of these, sports footwear will lead the market over the forecast period. Factors adding to the growth of the segment include an increasing number of people focusing on routine workout and fitness and celebrity endorsements. The sports accessories and toys segment meanwhile will grow at a quick pace over the forecast period for technological advances, especially 3D printing in various sports accessories that has led to the immense popularity of 3D printed licensed team flags, celebrity figures, ball, sports keychain, and more.
By price range, the global licensed sports merchandise market is segmented into economic and premium. Of these, the economic segment will dominate the market over the forecast period for the affordability by a huge group of population worldwide. The premium segment meanwhile is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period for the increasing per capita income and increasing passion for sports.
By distribution channel, the global licensed sports merchandise market is segmented into non-store based and store-based. The store-based is again segmented into specialty stores, convenience stores, hypermarkets and supermarkets, and others. Of these, the store-based segment will have a major share in the market over the forecast period for the feel of the sports product, high product appeal owing to its lucrative packaging, and strong vendor networks. Meanwhile, the non-store based is likely to grow at a high CAGR for the rising preference of consumers for online purchase and technological advances in the e-commerce industry.
Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/licensed-sports-merchandise-market-7068
Regional Analysis
By region, the global licensed sports merchandise market report covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW). Of these, North America will spearhead the market over the forecast period. Factors adding to the growth of the licensed sports merchandise market in the region include higher participation of people in the region in popular sports, especially soccer and baseball, and increasing fan following of recognized teams like Chicago Bulls and Dallas Cowboys.
The licensed sports merchandise market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at a quick pace over the forecast period for increasing popularity of different international sports, especially among teenagers due to the rising adoption of the cross-cultural fashion trend.
The licensed sports merchandise market in Europe is predicted to have healthy growth, and in the RoW is predicted to have stable growth over the forecast period.
Industry News
February 2020: PUMA has launched a sportswear collection created from recycled plastic.
Discover more research Reports on Consumer and Retail Industry, by Market Research Future:
Sports Nutrition Market Research Report Information By Type (Sports Food, Drinks Bar and Supplement), By End User (Commercial, Body Builders, Recreational Users and Athletes), And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World) – Market Forecast Till 2030
Sports Equipment Market Share, Size, Industry Research Report: Information by Type (Balls, Sticks, Bats & Clubs, Nets and Goalposts, Sports Gear and others), Distribution Channel (Store-Based and Non-Store-Based) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2027
NOTE: Our Team of Researchers are Studying Covid19 and its Impact on Various Industry Verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid19 Footprints for Better Analysis of Market and Industries. Cordially get in Touch for More Details.
About Market Research Future:
Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.
Contact:
Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited)
99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor
New York, NY 10013
United States of America
+1 628 258 0071 (US)
+44 2035 002 764 (UK)
Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com
Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com
Sagar kadam
WantStats Research And Media Pvt. Ltd.
+91 9595392885
email us here