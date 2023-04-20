Brittany Bettini and Tom Makowski Partner to Announce Opening of Newest Event Venue in Hendersonville, NC

Entrepreneurial Duo's Latest Venture Brings Elegance and Modern Amenities to Downtown Hendersonville
ETOWAH, NC, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Local entrepreneurs Brittany Bettini and Tom Makowski are thrilled to announce their newest venture, a premier event venue located in the heart of downtown Hendersonville. The Main Event will feature stunning updates, modern amenities, and a prime location for weddings, corporate events, non-profit galas, and more.
Brittany Bettini is the founder and CEO of I Need A VA, Bettini Financial, and Bettini Business Academy. She has been named one of Business North Carolina Magazine's 2021 Small Business Trailblazers and received the 2021 Henderson County Athena Award nomination. Tom Makowski, a renowned chef and restaurateur, owns Blue Ridge Hospitality Group, an award-winning catering and event company. Both Bettini and Makowski recently received the Business Elite’s 40 under 40 award.
Together, Bettini and Makowski have poured their experience, expertise, and passion into creating a space that will offer an unrivaled experience for those seeking a top-tier venue for their events. The venue boasts an elegant and modern design along with a photography and podcast studio.
"We're excited to offer the Hendersonville community a new and unique event space that truly embodies the essence of elegance and sophistication," said Bettini. "We are working tirelessly to create a venue that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of our future clients."
The Main Event, located at 125 S. Main Street, is situated in the most central part of Hendersonville, making it the perfect gathering space for networking, parties, weddings, and gatherings during annual festivals. Additionally, the venue will offer all-inclusive packages and a la carte services, making the planning process seamless for clients. Corporate team-building packages will also be available.
"We believe that our venue is truly a one-of-a-kind space that is unmatched in terms of style, location, and services offered," said Makowski. "Our goal is to provide our clients with an unforgettable experience, and we're confident we will exceed their expectations."
The Main Event has a capacity of 250 guests, potentially expanding to 300 plus guests with the planned renovations. The planned renovations of the space should be completed by Late June, but tours of the facility will begin sooner for clients ready to book their 2023 and 2024 events.
"We're excited to contribute to the growth and success of Hendersonville's thriving event industry," said Bettini. "We look forward to welcoming clients and guests to our venue and helping them create memories that will last a lifetime."
The grand opening gala for The Main Event is slated for August 12, 2023. For more information about the venue or to book an event, visit the website or contact the venue directly.
Brittany Bettini
The Main Event WNC Inc.
+1 828-882-2227 email us here
