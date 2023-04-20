WVDOT invites you to celebrate Go Orange Day to draw attention to safety in work zones

Page Content

Employees from all parts of the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) and its various divisions – the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH), Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV), West Virginia Parkways Authority, and West Virginia Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities – donned myriad shades of orange on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in observance of National Go Orange Day. It’s a day set aside to remind transportation professionals and the general public about the importance of work zone safety.





As WVDOT embarks on a massive construction season, it’s more important than ever that drivers pay attention when traveling through work zones. In 2022, there were 800 crashes in West Virginia work zones, killing eight people and injuring 276. All crashes were avoidable.





If your business would like to participate and show your dedication to driving responsibly in work zones, it’s not too late. WVDOT will be sharing any photos you send on its social media pages throughout the rest of the week, so join us and send your photos to jennifer.j.dooley@wv.gov.





West Virginia Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston, P.E., has vowed to do everything within his power to lower the number of work zone deaths in the Mountain State to zero. These efforts include increased and targeted law enforcement, investment in new and better safety equipment, detailed data collection and analysis to better identify danger zones, and increased signage and warnings in work zones.

















