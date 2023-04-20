Strategy Consulting Market Projected to Hit USD 67.6 Billion at a 5.70% CAGR by 2030- Report by Market Research Future
Global Strategy Consulting Market
Strategy Consulting Market Research Report: Information By Services (Mergers & Acquisitions, Corporate Strategy, Business Model Transformation, Economic Policy,NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Research Future Insights
The "global Strategy Consulting Market" is projected to be worth USD 67.6 Billion by 2030, registering a 5.70% CAGR during the forecast period (2023-2030).
Strategy consulting can also be called boardroom consulting or strategic advisory. This type of consulting is carried out in order to advise organizations on high-level decisions in a manner that is impartial and uses in-depth knowledge of the specific industry in order to be able to deliver the best results. Strategic counseling is considered by several consultants as one of the most prominent consultancy services within the professional services industry.
This type of counseling places emphasis on the growth of organizational functional or corporate strategies. The need for strategic planning to increase productivity and avoid high potential losses, as well as the need for developing business capabilities for meeting and exceeding the evolving requirements, are surging the growth of the market.
There are several factors that are advantageous to the Strategy Consulting Market such as the increasing need for strategic planning for businesses as well as the increasing competition among businesses that are driving the growth of the market.
The global Strategy Consulting Market report furnishes an integrated evaluation of the market. The report tends to a comprehensive analysis of key segments, trends, drivers, restraints, competitive landscape, and factors playing an eloquent role in the market.
Regional Analysis
The global Strategy Consulting Market is divided into five regions North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.
The North America region is projected to hold the largest market share by the end of 2030 on the back of the high adoption of consulting services, and the presence of major strategy consultants in the region.
The strategy consulting market for the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to exhibit the highest growth rate over the assessment era. Australia and New Zealand are some of the prime nations contributing to the growth of the regional market for strategy consulting.
Market Segmentation
The Strategy Consulting Market is segmented into the following types:
By Service
Business & Corporate Strategy
• Value Creation Strategy and Shareholder Activism Defense
• M&A, Transactions, and Post-Merger Integration
• Strategic Planning Excellence
• Finance Function Excellence
• Risk Management
• New market entry opportunities
• Digital transformation strategy
• Go-to-market strategy
• Others
Innovation Strategy & Delivery
• Business Model Innovation
• Corporate Venturing
• Product Innovation & Engineering
• Transaction Strategy
• Operational and IT diligence
• Commercial & Vendor due diligence
• Integration strategy planning and execution
• Divestiture strategy planning and execution
• Value realization and tracking
• Others
People Strategy
• Leadership Development
• Talent Development, Upskilling, and Reskilling
• Organizational Culture
• Learning Programs
• Digital HR
• Others
Technology Strategy
• Cloud strategy & advisory
• Intelligent operating model & innovation
• Resilient architecture
• Analytics & automation
• Others
By Organization size
• Large Enterprise
• SME
By Vertical
• IT & Telecommunication
• Retail
• Manufacturing
• BFSI
• Healthcare
• Pharmaceuticals
• Others
Key Players
The global Strategy Consulting Market’s substantial key players are:
• McKinsey & Company,
• Boston Consulting Group,
• Bain & Company Inc.,
• PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) (Booz & Co.),
• Roland Berger LLC,
• Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (Oliver Wyman),
• Kearney,
• Deloitte Touche Tomatsu Limited,
• Accenture,
• Ernst & Young Ltd.,
• KPMG International Cooperative (KPMG),
• Mercer LLC, Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., CGI Inc.
• The Hackett Group Inc.
