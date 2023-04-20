Submit Release
Vipshop Filed 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F

GUANGZHOU, China, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vipshop Holdings Limited VIPS, a leading online discount retailer for brands in China ("Vipshop" or the "Company"), today announced that the Company has filed its annual report on Form 20-F that includes its audited financial statements for three years ended December 31, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 19, 2023. The annual report is available on the Company's website at ir.vip.com. Holders of the Company's securities may request a copy of the Company's annual report free of charge according to the instructions provided on the Company's website.

About Vipshop Holdings Limited

Vipshop Holdings Limited is a leading online discount retailer for brands in China. Vipshop offers high quality and popular branded products to consumers throughout China at a significant discount to retail prices. Since it was founded in August 2008, the Company has rapidly built a sizeable and growing base of customers and brand partners. For more information, please visit https://ir.vip.com/.

Investor Relations Contact

Tel: +86 (20) 2233-0732
Email: IR@vipshop.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vipshop-filed-2022-annual-report-on-form-20-f-301802524.html

SOURCE Vipshop Holdings Limited

