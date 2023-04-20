There were 2,261 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,750 in the last 365 days.
DUBLIN, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "30 Country In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Market Atlas" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) is a global market. To keep up, the analyst offers geographic research and analysis focused at the country, rather than the regional level in our 30 Country In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Atlas.
This quarterly updated report contains IVD markets aligned to the global expert estimates in the Worldwide Market for In Vitro Diagnostics, segmented for 30 important country markets and for 19 key test segments.
Global country market coverage includes:
For each of these countries, key market segments include:
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7b9a8y
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpgView original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/30-country-in-vitro-diagnostic-ivd-market-atlas-2023-country-focused-report-vs-regional-level-analysis-301802135.html
SOURCE Research and Markets