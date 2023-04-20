Lightbank and Craft Ventures-Backed SHOWRUNNER Wins Product Of The Year At NAB For Its Virtual Production Toolkit

SHOWRUNNER's Intuitive Software Makes Virtual Production More Accessible Than Ever

LAS VEGAS, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One hundred years after the National Association of Broadcasters held its first annual convention, a one-year-old Chicago-based film technology company, SHOWRUNNER ( https://showrunner.tech ), won the prestigious Product Of The Year award for its software that makes Mandalorian-style virtual production easy and intuitive for filmmakers. While at NAB, the company also announced a global partnership with the virtual production studio network Vū .

Virtual production is one of the fastest-growing trends in the film and TV industry. Data from an industry survey SHOWRUNNER conducted in January on The State of Virtual Production showed that more than 70 percent of filmmakers predict they will do at least some virtual production work this year. At the same time, many filmmakers also find virtual production to be technically difficult and complicated.

SHOWRUNNER's software automates difficult virtual production tasks, and reduces technical complexity by allowing film directors, cinematographers, and other crew members to control virtual backgrounds, virtual lights, and more from a familiar touchscreen like an iPad or Samsung Galaxy Tab.

From a tiny foot booth in the back corner of the NAB convention hall in Las Vegas this week, SHOWRUNNER allowed a parade of filmmakers and studio owners to remotely control a giant LED studio in Chicago—the renowned Resolution Studios —in real-time using a touchscreen. (SHOWRUNNER also provided the underlying software for the NAB entrance exhibit, the Unreal Ride, where attendees rode a futuristic motorcycle in front of an LED wall powered by Vū, while a robotic camera from MRMC swung around them.)

"At last year's NAB, I had to have meetings outside the building because we couldn't afford tickets for the whole team," said SHOWRUNNER's Chief Executive, Shane Snow. "To be powering these crazy exhibits and accepting the Product Of The Year award just a year later is totally surreal."

About SHOWRUNNER

SHOWRUNNER was founded by Shane Snow, Sylvia Brindis, Brandon Jordan, and Nick Bartlett in 2022 with a mission of empowering film crews to accomplish more and get home in time for dinner. The company's investors include Lightbank, Craft Ventures, and Gaingels. To learn more, visit https://showrunner.tech

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lightbank-and-craft-ventures-backed-showrunner-wins-product-of-the-year-at-nab-for-its-virtual-production-toolkit-301802548.html

SOURCE SHOWRUNNER