Kynix will attend PCIM Europe 2023 from May 9th to 11th

SHENZHEN, China, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kynix Semiconductor Limited, a professional independent distributor of electronic components, recently announced that it would attend PCIM Europe. The exhibition will be held at Nuremberg Exhibition Center in Germany from Tuesday, May 9th to Thursday, May 11th, 2023. Kynix will show its strength in the sales channels, after-sales service, quality-inspection ability, brand marketing, etc. in the exhibition, at HALL 7 BOOTH 650.

PCIM Europe 2023 is the leading exhibition for power electronics and its applications, and also the largest power semiconductor exhibition in the world. Since its inception, the show has provided a professional communication platform for a wide range of professionals from the field of power electronics and their drive skills. The exhibits range from sensor components to development software, power quality, power supplies and more.

Enterprises participating in this exhibition come from all over the world. Kynix is honored to be one of the participating brands. Kynix is a professional independent distributor of electronic components, with broad and smooth supply channels and a strong inventory of electronic components. Based on guaranteed quality and firm professionalism, Kynix's achievements are increasingly recognized by the industry. After years of development, Kynix has become an important force in the electronic power market.

Kynix adheres to the business philosophy of quality first, honesty and trustworthiness, and strives to become a leader in the electronic power industry. Since its establishment in 2008, Kynix has won great praise from global electronics manufacturers in terms of providing high-quality components and supply chain management services. Based on the good reputation passed down by word of mouth, Kynix has cooperated with a wider range of customers and has established good cooperative relationships with more and more suppliers. In the future, Kynix will also work with more partners to promote the prosperity and development of the industry.

Attending PCIM Europe will not only prove Kynix's highly competitive development advantages, but also further enrich Kynix's overseas service network, and help Kynix establish and develop cooperation opportunities with more peers.

Here Kynix sincerely invites all new and old customers who are interested in deep cooperation with electronic component distributors to come to the exhibition. Kynix will be waiting for you at HALL 7 BOOTH 650. Kynix will show you its corporate culture and win together with more partners.

