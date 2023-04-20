Wheels Up Experience Inc.: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; June 19, 2023 deadline

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Wheels Up Experience Inc. UP investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased Wheels Up securities between November 9, 2022 and March 31, 2023, (the "Class Period").

The lawsuit alleges that during the Class Period, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements or failed to disclose important information. Specifically, the lawsuit claims that Wheels Up did not address significant weaknesses in its internal controls, and that its financial statements contained errors that understated net loss and overstated goodwill from September 30, 2022, to the present. As a result, the company would have to restate its previously reported financial statements for certain periods. The lawsuit further alleges that Defendants' statements about Wheels Up's business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and lacked a reasonable basis. When this information was revealed to the public, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

