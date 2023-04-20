CDW Corporation: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises CDW Corporation ("CDW" or "the Company") CDW investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. CDW investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

The investigation is centered on whether the Company provided misleading or false information, or neglected to disclose important details that would be relevant to investors. CDW declared a revenue projection that was lower than analyst estimates on April 18, 2023. The Company's statement attributed this to a period of increasing economic uncertainty that led to more cautious spending by its customers, with a focus on critical initiatives. Consequently, the Company's performance in the first quarter was below expectations. Following this news, CDW's shares plummeted by over 13% during morning trading on April 19, 2023.

