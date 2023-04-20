VIDEO: Carper Stresses Importance of Nuclear Energy Investments and Workforce

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, today led a full committee hearing on the Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s (NRC) proposed budget for fiscal year 2024.

HIGHLIGHTS:

ON THE ROLE OF NUCLEAR ENERGY IN ADDRESSING CLIMATE CHANGE:

“Safe nuclear power plays an essential role in our efforts to address the greatest challenge of our time—the climate crisis. America’s nuclear reactors provide one-fifth of our nation’s electricity and roughly half of all emissions-free energy in our country. It’s no secret that I believe nuclear energy is key to reaching net-zero emissions economy-wide. And, the NRC is critical to ensuring that our nuclear energy is safe and reliable.”

ON THE IMPORTANCE OF REGULATORY CERTAINTY FOR FUSION ENERGY:

“I applaud the NRC’s recent decision on fusion regulation, which provides a path forward for the deployment of this technology. Going forward, this will help give fusion developers the regulatory certainty that they need to innovate, while also protecting safety, security and public health.”

ON THE NEED TO STRENGTHEN THE NRC’S WORKFORCE:

CHAIRMAN CARPER:

“As the NRC looks to recruit the best and brightest, what has been critical in attracting and retaining a workforce able to understand today’s technology and the technology of the future? What more could we do on the Congressional side to help you and the NRC attract and retain the kind of talent that is required?”

NRC CHAIRMAN HANSON:

“The additional authorities provided in the ADVANCE Act will certainly help with that. Workplace flexibilities I think will also continue to help…being able to offer some level of telework is important. And as Commissioner Caputo mentioned, the strong bipartisan support of this committee for nuclear I think is also important because that shows this industry is getting a lot of attention and I think that’s good for us.”

Click here to watch Chairman Carper’s first round of questions.

Click here to watch Chairman Carper’s second round of questions.

Click here to watch Chairman Carper’s opening statement.

###