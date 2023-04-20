Shedding Light on the Competition: A Comprehensive Analysis of the Automotive LED Lighting Market

Automotive LED Lighting Market

The prominent key factors that drive growth of the automotive LED lighting market are growth in emphasis toward road safety.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Automotive LED Lighting Market," The automotive led lighting market was valued at $16 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $32.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031.

The prominent key factors that drive growth of the automotive LED lighting market are growth in emphasis toward road safety, increase in demand for advanced technology in vehicle, and rise in implementation of electronic systems in vehicle. Increase in adoption of LED in automotive lighting is observed globally. Though the prices of LED lights are presently high, low-energy consumption and longer life span are factors that are expected to increase the demand for these lights. However, ongoing R&D activities are anticipated to diminish the prices of LED lights in future; thereby, providing lucrative opportunities for the market growth. Presently, companies such as Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Stanley Electric, Hella, and others provide automotive LED lights in various shapes for various automotive applications.

Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of Covid-19 severely impacted the global automotive lighting market, as several automotive industries have stopped their operations or delayed their projects to curb the spread of the virus.

Due to the imposed lockdown across the globe, automobile & transportation activities came to halt, thus affecting the automotive industry across the globe.

Due to the pandemic the global supply chain has disrupted and various manufacturing industries have halted their production activities, thus hampering the global automotive lighting market.

The automotive LED lighting market is segmented on the basis of position, sales channel, vehicle type, propulsion type, and region. By position, it is divided into front, rear, side, and interior. By sales channel, it is bifurcated into OEM and aftermarket. By vehicle type, it is categorized into passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. By propulsion type, it is fragmented into ICE, electric, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

In 2021, Asia-Pacific dominated the market, in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. Increase in vehicle production and rise in demand for luxury vehicles with adaptive lighting in Asia-Pacific drive growth of the automotive LED lighting market in the region.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By position, the side segment is expected to register a significant automotive lighting industry growth during the forecast period.

By sales channel, the aftermarket segment is projected to lead the global automotive LED lighting market

By vehicle type, the commercial vehicle segment is projected to lead the global automotive LED lighting market

By propulsion type, the electric segment is projected to lead the global automotive LED lighting market

Region-wise, LAMEA is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Key players that operate in this automotive LED lighting market include APTIV, Denso Corporation, Federal-Mogul Corporation (Tenneco Inc.), Grupo Antolin, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Hyundai Mobis, Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd., NXP Semiconductors, Osram GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, Stanley Electric Co., Ltd., Valeo, and ZKW.

