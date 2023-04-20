Alvotech: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

/EIN News/ -- Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Alvotech (“Alvotech” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ALVO) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. Alvotech investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy to discuss their legal rights.

The investigation centers on whether Alvotech deceived investors by issuing misleading or untrue statements or withholding crucial information. On April 13, 2023, Alvotech disclosed that the FDA had contacted it regarding deficiencies in its Reykjavik, Iceland manufacturing facility and processes following the agency's March 2023 inspection. Alvotech admitted that these deficiencies would need to be resolved before the approval of the Company’s Biologics License Application (BLA) for AVT02. Following this announcement, Alvotech's shares plummeted by 22.1%.

