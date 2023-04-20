Submit Release
Wheels Up Experience Inc.: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; June 19, 2023 deadline

LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased Wheels Up securities between November 9, 2022 and March 31, 2023, (the “Class Period”).

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The lawsuit alleges that during the Class Period, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements or failed to disclose important information. Specifically, the lawsuit claims that Wheels Up did not address significant weaknesses in its internal controls, and that its financial statements contained errors that understated net loss and overstated goodwill from September 30, 2022, to the present. As a result, the company would have to restate its previously reported financial statements for certain periods. The lawsuit further alleges that Defendants’ statements about Wheels Up's business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and lacked a reasonable basis. When this information was revealed to the public, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

