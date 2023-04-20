Shift4 Payments, Inc: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

/EIN News/ -- Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE: FOUR) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Market research firm Blue Orca Capital released a report on April 19, 2023, which accused Shift4 of utilizing a series of questionable accounting practices to keep the stock price up, including cash flow manipulation and unusual distributor acquisitions that allowed the company to capitalize a major component of cost of goods sold. The report also claimed that Shift4's CEO engaged in aggressive stock promotion, claiming that the company was undervalued and that he was considering taking it private, while at the same time selling more than a million shares in 2022 and planning to dispose of up to two million shares in conjunction with the closing of his variable prepaid forward contract. Shift4's stock price plummeted on the day of the report's release.

