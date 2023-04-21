Zalap Launches New Line of Smart Outdoor Lighting Products Designed to Brighten Homes

Zalap is fusing innovative technology with elegant design for a better outdoor living experience

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Zalap, a leading manufacturer of innovative lighting solutions, has announced the launch of its new line of smart lighting products for outdoor use. The company's latest products are designed to provide customers with better lighting, a better home, and a better living experience.

The new collection of smart LED strip lights, outdoor landscape lights, and smart wall lights are perfect for anyone looking to bring elegance and sophistication to their outdoor spaces. Made with the latest technology, the solutions are designed to deliver the highest levels of performance and durability.

Solar lights are an excellent choice for environmentally-conscious homeowners who want to reduce their carbon footprint and save on energy costs. With a built-in solar panel, Zalap solar lights can charge during the day and provide bright light throughout the night. The smart LED strip lights can be easily controlled with a smartphone app, allowing customers to set the right mood for any occasion.

One of the products in the new line is the Zalap Motion Sensor Light, which features an efficient crystalline silicon solar panel and a 6000mAh lithium iron phosphate battery with a lifespan of up to 5 years. It can power the light for up to 48 hours and takes just 5 hours to fully charge in sufficient sunlight. The light also adopts Zalap's independently-developed intelligent power control system, which automatically responds to its charging conditions to ensure the efficient use of solar energy. During continuous rainy days, the system activates the power-saving mode and reduces the brightness to ensure continuous lighting.

The Zalap Motion Sensor Light uses a dual-induction design, with two induction heads installed on the wall at a 90-degree angle that totals 270 degrees of range. The light reaches a maximum brightness of 3000 lumens, making it 6 times brighter than ordinary light cores. This makes it ideal for outdoor areas where powerful brightness is needed.

The new Zalap outdoor collection also includes a Smart RGB Floodlight. This floodlight is equipped with a Bluetooth 5.0 chip and upgraded BT Mesh technology, allowing up to 128 smart devices to be controlled at the same time. It also features a scaly luminous surface, which emits more uniform light than transparent glass but is not dazzling, making it suitable for videography and photoshoots. The floodlight can be programmed to operate at specific times and the brightness can be adjusted from 1% to 100%. There are eight scene settings to choose from, and the floodlight even can change colors along with the music’s melody, creating a beautiful fusion of sound and visual display.

"At Zalap, we are committed to providing our customers with the highest quality products and the best customer service," said a spokesperson for the company. "Our products are made with the highest quality materials and are designed to last for years.

To learn more about Zalap’s new outdoor range, visit www.zalap.com.