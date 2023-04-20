Religious Unity: Religious Leaders Meet at the Church of Scientology for Interfaith Seminar
Recently, members from various faiths converged at the Church of Scientology at Castle Kyalami for an interfaith and skills workshop.KYALAMI, MIDRAND, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, the Church of Scientology in South Africa held an interfaith empowerment workshop to promote unity amongst churches in tackling community issues. Led by the Church of Scientology, the event was attended by over 70 leaders from various religions – from Christianity to Scientology and even traditional healers.
The event, held at Castle Kyalami was filled with engagements between the different faiths who were all open to learning more about religious tolerance and unity. Following this, they then received intense training on subjects such as conflict management, social and spiritual counselling, how to tackle drug abuse, education and many more covered by the Scientology Volunteer Minister’s Tools for Life Skills Development Program.
Sandile Hlayisi, from the Church of Scientology who conducted the training with the various leaders said “Unity amongst religious and traditional institutions is always important. We love working with faiths and religions because at the end of the day, we can only truly make an impact if we work together.”
According to Hlayisi, We may be from different faiths but we all live and are affected by the same societal issues.
One of the attendees was Ms. Gladys Seage, head of the Ekurhuleni region for the Faith Based Organization and chairperson for the National Traditional Healers Organization. Ms. Gladys brought 50 traditional healers to the workshop and in expressing her joy, she said “I am so happy, all my members are very happy about this. We have uncovered the barriers that prevent us from learning and working together. I know that there is help when I need it – and I know where to go now. I feel free and empowered. I have dreamed about setting this training up with my team for months now, as I have heard all about the power of your courses. I am very happy I finally made it work today.”
Another attendee said, “I work with faith based organizations and we visit schools, we pray with them and restore spiritual values and morals to the students and teachers. What I have learned today has empowered me to talk directly to the people I am trying to help and how to effectively provide assistance”.
The Interfaith seminars at the Church of Scientology has seen thousands of different religious leaders get empowered and bring change in their communities with practical life skills. Hlayisi added that they continue to provide skills development and community reform programs to everyone in order to play their part in creating a better South Africa.
“Our founder L. Ron Hubbard was very vocal about the importance of unity amongst churches. Only through working together will we be able to truly coexist”. Concluded Hlayisi
