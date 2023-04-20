Independent Rapper Joe Solid Teams up with Grammy Winning Producer Zaytoven to Release New Song Savage Life

A Trap Collaboration with a fresh vibe and a nod to the old-school greats of the genre
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- April 2023 - Joe Solid is an artist with a focus on making music that transcends usual boundaries and stylistic limitations. As a result, he is always able to set a very high creative bar and impress people with some unique aesthetics. Such is the case with his latest work, "Savage Life". The track opens with a familiar sample that immediately places the listener in the golden era of hip-hop. The song is a collaboration with the decorated Grammy winning producer and artist Zaytoven, who uses the track opening to introduce us to the “All gas No brakes” flow of Memphis rapper Joe Solid. As the song progresses the track offers a varied, highly kaleidoscopic sound that feels accomplished and nuanced, yet super fun and energetic. Zaytoven’s choice to give the trap music stamp of approval to Joe Solid is a clear sign that his eye for talent is still unmatched.
Savage Life is a trap banger infused with many different sonic ingredients. Joe Solid and this beat are a perfect pairing. The artistic chemistry is just off-the-chart. The old school melody tied to a driving modern trap beat makes for a truly unique musical signature that will definitely make an impression on the audience. Notably, the song features a sample from a true early hip-hop gem: “Everlasting Bass” by Rodney O and Joe Cooley. Rap aficionados will undoubtedly appreciate and recognize the connection with the golden age of the genre, and the amazing respect that Joe Solid and Zaytoven are showcasing for the true OGs of the scene.
Joe Solid’s work is highly recommended to fans of hip-hop, trap, and more. "Savage Life" is indeed a one-of-a-kind example of what it means to make music at a high level, while keeping it true to the ever growing Trap music genre. From sampling the classics to creating innovative sounds, anything goes.
Find out more about Joe Solid and listen to "Savage Life". This release is now available on some of the best digital streaming services on the web today.
