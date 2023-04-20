Upcoming virtual public meeting for Puunene Avenue Improvements, Wakea Avenue to Kuihelani Highway

Main, News Posted on Apr 19, 2023 in Highways News

KAHULUI – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) will hold a virtual public meeting on proposed improvements to Puʻunēnē Avenue between Wākea Avenue and Kūihelani Highway.

The virtual meeting will be held using Microsoft Teams. Meeting details are:

Tuesday, May 2, 2023, 5:30 p.m.

Click here to join the meeting.

Or join by phone: (808) 829-4853

Phone Conference ID: 457 744 488#

Proposed improvements to Puʻunēnē Avenue between Wākea Avenue and Kūihelani Highway include: adding one travel lane in each direction; installation of drainage facilities; construction of concrete sidewalks; a retaining wall; and noise walls.

To request language interpretation, special services, or other accommodations, contact Holly Yuen at [email protected] or by telephone at (808) 692-7548 as soon as possible. Requests made as early as possible will allow adequate time to fulfill your request. TTY users may use TRS to contact HDOT.

