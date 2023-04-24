MyBFF Social - Media, Marketing and Advertising Wins 2023 Excellence in Customer Service Award

MyBFF Social specializes in developing and executing smart social media, marketing, and advertising solutions that drive business results. We are #1 in service!

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MyBFF Social, a full-service marketing agency, has been recognized with an “Excellence in Customer Service” award by the Business Intelligence Group. The award demonstrates the agency's dedication and commitment to providing exceptional service to its clients.

MyBFF Social specializes in developing and executing social media, marketing, and advertising solutions that drive business results. The agency uses a data-driven approach, leveraging advanced analytics and performance metrics to track the effectiveness of client campaigns and continuous optimization designed to drive performance and reduce marketing costs.

“Our focus is on helping our clients make more “BFFs - Business Friends Forever” through smart social media, marketing and advertising solutions that drive business results,” said Matt Gentile, Founder and Managing Director of MyBFF Social. "Mobile and social media are how we connect and communicate today. Businesses need a partner that can help them keep up with the latest trends and best practices. MyBFF Social is that partner," added Gentile.

The Excellence in Customer Service Awards celebrates those who are winning by supporting their customers and those who are developing the tools to help others find success. MyBFF Social qualifies in both aspects of the award criteria with its service-based approach to providing social media, marketing and advertising services and the development of its own CRM platform, MyBFF LeadProTM.

“Customer service professionals and suppliers have had to make significant changes to adapt to our evolving world,” said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “It is our honor to recognize MyBFF Social as they are leading by example and making real progress on improving the daily lives of so many.”

Winning the Excellence in Customer Service Award is a significant achievement for MyBFF Social. It demonstrates the agency's unwavering commitment to providing exceptional service to its clients and its dedication to helping them achieve their business goals. Awards were given to consultants, outsource partners and technology providers for superior performances in the past 12 months.

About MyBFF Social (www.mybffsocial.com) MyBFF Social is a full service marketing agency with a focus on social media, marketing and advertising. We specialize in helping clients who market and sell products and services focused on the home, health and lifestyle. We are a “Big City” agency with a Pittsburgh-based fee structure so our clients come to us from all over the world to take advantage of our unique value proposition and our exceptional service.

Business Intelligence Group (Business Intelligence Group) was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

