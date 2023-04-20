Scaling Your Dropshipping Business: Proven Strategies for Growth

Dropshipping Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Dropshipping Market," The dropshipping market was valued at $155.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1,670.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 27.1% from 2022 to 2031.

The concept of dropshipping is typically attributed to the business model which mostly involves retailers working with other retailers, or working with players up the hierarchy. It is an order fulfillment method where a business doesn’t keep the products it sells in stock. Instead, the seller purchases inventory as needed from a third party—usually a wholesaler or manufacturer—to fulfill orders. Nowadays, consumers prefer online shopping, as a considerable number of websites are available to choose products from.

The Asia-Pacific region is the region with the highest number of internet users, at 2,934 million. Meanwhile, the North American region is the region with the highest internet penetration rate, at 93.4%. In 2022, the global internet population is estimated to be around 5.5 billion people, whereas internet usage is projected to be around 69% of the population.

Covid-19 scenario:

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the consumers turned toward e-commerce for daily necessities. This favored the growth of the global dropshipping market.

For instance, the number of e-grocery orders increased in China during the pandemic, due to rise in inclination of consumers toward e-commerce companies such as JD.com, MTPD, and Alibaba Group to shop virtually for their household needs.

Moreover, during the pandemic, people adopted dropshipping for buying medicines and other essentials products online.

However, the economic uncertainty, partial shutdown of business and low consumer confidence hampered the supply chain, which in turn, negatively impacted the market.

Moreover, e-commerce platforms also help numerous businesses reach easily to customers, and hence necessary exposure to business is achieved. The sector is propelled by a growing emphasis on online marketing tools, including Google ads and Facebook ads. According to industry experts, in 2019, there were approximately 1.92 billion digital buyers and eCommerce sales accounted for 14.1% of retail purchases worldwide.

In addition, the dropshipping market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to an increase in preference for online shopping, coupled with the rising trend of cross-border e-commerce trade. For instance, in August 2021, according to the OECD (Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development) organization, among the G20's largest exporters of those products, Argentina (exports up 33.3%), Australia (exports up 17.5%), Brazil (exports up 14.7%), and South Africa (exports up 17.3%) have benefited from increased commodity prices.

The factors such as growth in e-commerce industry, rise in international trade, increase in demand for fast delivery of packages supplement the growth of the dropshipping market. However, security concerns regarding online payments and lack of control in shipping are the factors expected to hamper the growth of the dropshipping industry. In addition, rise in adoption of smartphone and 5G technology and consumer inclination toward online shopping creates market opportunities for the key players operating in the market.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By product, the beauty, health, personal, and household care segment dominated the global dropshipping industry in terms of growth rate.

By destination, the international segment dominated the global dropshipping market in terms of growth rate.

The leading players operating in the dropshipping market are AliDropship, Doba Inc., Inventory Source, Megagoods, Inc, Modalyst, Inc, SaleHoo Group Limited, Shopify Inc., Sunrise Wholesale Merchandise, LLC, Printify, Cin7 Orderhive Inc. and Wholesale2b.

