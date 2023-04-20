South African Christian Bishop Uses Scientology Tools For Life To Tackle Gender Based Violence And Restore Marriages

Bishop Matebesi learned about the Scientology Tools for Life and graduated from the program and now uses to tackle issues such as gender based violence.

MIDRAND, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, April 20, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Every year, the nation of South Africa celebrates the month of April in honor of human rights and those who fought to end apartheid for an equal and empowered South Africa. Despite the almost 30 years of democracy, one human rights issue in particular has been a concern to South Africans and even more concern to the Bishop. Daniel Matebesi—Bishop of the Independent Congregational Church of Southern Africa and president of the South African Christian Ministers Council (SACMIC)—is gender-based violence (GBV).In a recent interview, the Bishop described this as “a pandemic in the country today.” “I want to assist our communities to try to bring the percentage of gender-based violence down.”In a country were more than 10,000 rape cases were reported in the first quarter of 2022, this ranked South Africa among the highest incidence of this crime in the world.Matebesi learned about the Scientology Tools for Life when he was invited to address a national SACMIC conference at the Church of Scientology in Castle Kyalami in Midrand. He described how the Scientology Tools for Life Courses have empowered him to deal with this issue and help him tackle another grave concern.“I’m crying tears for our youth,” he says. “Some of our youth are a lost generation. Some of them are addicted to alcohol and drugs.”But the skills he has learned through the Tools for Life courses have given him hope and confidence in addressing these issues.“This is what I want for my people,” he says, “for the children of God to receive information and knowledge. Because knowledge is power.”He describes the Tools for Life as a vehicle and an instrument for change.A councilor for the District Municipality who attended the seminar is also very concerned about gender-based violence and substance abuse and their effect on individuals and the community.“These are issues that cannot be left just to the government to resolve,” she says.After seeing the results of the Skills Development Program at Castle Kyalami, she pledged her support for the program as she sees it provides the skills people need to conquer these urgent problems.Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard developed the Tools for Life for the training of Scientology Volunteer Ministers, which is a religious social service sponsored by the Church of Scientology International.Mr. Hubbard described the Volunteer Minister as “a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.” Their creed: “A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence. Rather, he is trained to handle these things and help others achieve relief from them and new personal strength as well.”Their motto is no matter the circumstances, “Something can be done about it.”

WHAT HAPPENS WHEN RELIGION WORK TOGETHER?