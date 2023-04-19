University community to participate in South Kingstown Earth Day clean-up this weekend

KINGSTON, R.I. – April 19, 2023 – Students, employees, and friends of the University of Rhode Island are invited to join a campus clean-up as part of this year’s South Kingstown Earth Day Clean-up event on Saturday, April 22. The Kingston Campus is one of nine clean-up locations across South Kingstown. The town-wide spring cleanup is part of a yearlong celebration of the town of South Kingstown’s 300th anniversary. The clean-up will take place rain or shine.

Students, faculty, and staff are invited to volunteer. Volunteers can register for their location of choice; click here to register.

“We are looking for volunteers to join us in cleaning up our campus,” says Ellen Reynolds, vice president for student affairs. “If you are unable to join us on campus, please consider one of the other locations, a local beach or your neighborhood.”

Melissa Boyd-Colvin in the Center for Student Leadership Development and Cameron Chadronet from the Student Senate will be joining Reynolds in welcoming student volunteers and are pleased to be part of the town-wide effort.

“This event is happening all over South Kingstown,” says Boyd-Colvin. So far, more than 200 volunteers have signed up.

Volunteers are asked to arrive at the Memorial Union (flagpole) at 8:30 a.m., with the clean-up taking place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Off campus, URI volunteers will have plenty of company as additional volunteers and community members are planning to clean-up South Kingstown at eight other sites across the town, from Barber’s Pond to Wakefield; a clean-up of Ministerial Road is being coordinated by Kate O’Malley, who works in the University’s communications and marketing department, and URI alumni are leading efforts at other sites.

The town’s 300th anniversary celebration is being spearheaded by town resident and URI employee Joanne Esposito from the Office of University Events. South Kingstown’s 300th anniversary steering committee has led a year of commemorative programs, projects, and events highlighting the town’s rich past.

“The aim of this yearlong celebration is to build greater understanding and appreciation for what makes South Kingstown unique and special,” says Esposito. Learn more at southkingstownri.com/sk300.