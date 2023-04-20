Hard Seltzer Market Size is expected to rise by US$ 76.87 Billion at a CAGR of 16.46% during the forecast period 2023 to 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

There were 2,252 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,740 in the last 365 days.
NEWARK, Del, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The hard seltzer market is growing at an unprecedented pace and is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 76.87 billion by 2033, with a projected CAGR of 16.46% between 2023 and 2033.
Key Takeaways from the Hard Seltzer Market
Competitive Landscape
The global hard seltzer market is highly consolidated, with both large and small companies dominating the market. To remain competitive, several players are pursuing various vertical and horizontal growth strategies. These strategies include new product launches, technological innovation, and mergers and acquisitions to diversify their product offering and expand their geographical presence.
Latest Developments:
Key Companies Profiled
Heineken N.V., Carlsberg A/S, United Breweries Holdings Limited, Devans Modern Breweries Ltd., Diageo PLC, Carlsberg India Pvt. Ltd., Anheuser-Busch InBev., B9 Beverages Pvt. Ltd., Crown Hard Seltzers India Limited (AB InBev), Radico Khaitan Ltd., Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, Inc., Squatters Pubs and Craft Hard Seltzers, Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., The Boston Hard Seltzer Company, Inc.
Key Segments
By ABV Content:
By Packaging:
By Distribution Channel:
By Region:
