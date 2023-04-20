B.C. officers honoured for valour, commitment to public safety

CANADA, April 20 - On April 18, 2023, the following honourees were selected by a committee of representatives from the BC Association of Chiefs of Police and the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General’s police services division.

AWARDS OF VALOUR:

Columbia Valley Detachment

Const. Andrew Henneberry – rescued a paddle boarder in distress from the Columbia River.

Coquitlam Detachment

Sgt. Melvin Wong (now with Surrey detachment), Const. Jonathan Lesperance (now with Sûreté du Québec), Const. Morgan Nevison, Const. Kamaljit Singh Sall – placed themselves at risk during response to a call of a suicidal man firing an assault rifle.

Golden Detachment

Const. Collin Kavanagh – saved a suicidal man from jumping off a bridge.

Kamloops Detachment

Const. Richard Christy – rescued a suicidal woman from the icy waters of the Thompson River.

Const. Ryan McNamara, Const. Mark Pederson (now retired) – placed themselves at risk while dealing with a man armed with a shotgun.

Merritt Detachment

Cpl. Richard Aird, Const. Derek Bodner, Const. Josh Shaughnessy, Const. Cory Smith – responded to gunshot fired outside the detachment and confronted a man armed with a rifle.

Const. David Feller – rescued a family stranded on the roof of their vehicle in the Coldwater River.

Salmon Arm Detachment

Cpl. Jaimie Leverrier, Const. Daniel Booker (now with J Division St. Stephen detachment), Const. Erwin Goerzen (now retired) – placed themselves at risk while responding to a call of an active shooter in a local church.

Surrey Detachment

Cpl. Shaun Van Breugel – removed an unconscious driver from a burning vehicle.

Const. David Smith (now with Midway detachment), name withheld – pursued two armed suspects involved in a fatal shooting.

AWARDS OF MERITORIOUS SERVICE:

Burnaby Detachment

Sgt. Brett Cunningham (now with professional responsibility unit) – negotiated with and prevented a suicidal man from jumping from a highway overpass.

Const. Karanjit Dulay – apprehended a man attempting to light a gas station on fire.

Castlegar Detachment

Const. Andrew Bachmann (now with Smithers detachment), Const. Scott Lafreniere – saved a suicidal woman armed with a knife.

Critical Incident Program and E Division Air Services Branch

Insp. Glen Fishbook, Special Const. Roger Thomson – developed and put into operation a helicopter human external cargo program, a hoist program, and procurement of a new rotary wing platform (Airbus H145).

E Division Operational Strategy Branch

Insp. Veronica Fox (now with E Division, Office of the Commanding Officer), Staff Sgt. Annie Linteau (now retired), Cpl. Stephen Dunn (now with Federal Serious and Organized Crime Border Integrity), Cpl. Jessica MacLean (now with federal operations support group) – developed and delivered a new, innovative and unique format for high school students participating in the Young Women in Public Safety Program.

Federal Serious and Organized Crime, Financial Integrity Unit

Name withheld – exceptional performance during an investigation into a complex, multimillion-dollar stock-market fraud (Project E-Narcose).

Federal Serious and Organized Crime, Vancouver International Airport

Staff Sgt. Michael Kwan (now with Burnaby detachment), Staff Sgt. Shailven Singh, Cpl. Gregory Miller, Cpl. Kimberley Tipert, name withheld – exceptional performance during an investigation involving a transnational trafficking network that was importing drugs through YVR (Project E-Pensum), as well as the proceeds of crime investigation that followed.

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team

Staff Sgt. Dave Fox, Sgt. Ian Blair (now with international operations), Sgt. Eric Kim, Sgt. Harbir Sangha (now with major crime section – special projects), Cpl. Matthew Wakeling, name withheld – exceptional performance during a high-profile investigation into the murder of a young woman (Project E-Palmetto).

Kelowna Detachment

Cpl. Ryan Law (now with Smithers detachment), Const. Shaun Keyes, Const. Kent Wagner, name withheld – stayed with an injured suspect overnight in freezing conditions at the bottom of a gorge until a high-angle rescue team arrived.

Const. Noemi Duru (now with 100 Mile House detachment), Const. Travis Nicholson – provided life-saving medical aid to an unconscious man suffering from a stab wound to the neck.

Const. Christian Fay (now with Campbell River detachment) – saved a suicidal man from jumping off a bridge.

Lake Country Detachment

Const. Peter Hutt, Const. Allison Wanner (now with Kelowna detachment) – saved a suicidal man armed with a knife.

Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team

Cpl. Luke Johnston (now with K Division) – while off duty, affected the high-risk arrest of a suspect who had attacked members of their family.

Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service

Const. Trevor Doylend – placed himself at risk during the response to a call of a suicidal man firing an assault rifle.

Major Crime Section – Special Projects, and Surrey Detachment

Insp. Jeff Bowerman (now with Upper Fraser Valley regional detachment), Staff Sgt. Robert Kurtz (now with criminal intelligence section), Sgt. Derek Bonner, Sgt. Brian Sprott, Const. Kristina Jasmins – concluded an investigation into a gang-related shooting that resulted in the seizure of drugs, firearms and cash.

Merritt Detachment

Const. Dane Duford, name withheld – assisted in the rescue of a family stranded on the roof of their vehicle in the Coldwater River.

Const. Blake Chursinoff – moved a vehicle with a trapped and unconscious driver away from encroaching flames.

Osoyoos Detachment

Const. Brent Greenfield – saved an unconscious suicidal man from smoke-filled vehicle.

Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen Regional Detachment/Penticton Police Dog Services

Cpl. Jason Goodfellow, Cpl. Kyle Richmond (now with Princeton detachment), Cpl. Scott VanEvery, Const. Ryan Shedden (now with Kelowna detachment) – apprehended an armed woman in a stolen vehicle.

Penticton Police Dog Services

Cpl. Jason Goodfellow – apprehended a suspect armed with an axe.

Ridge Meadows Detachment

Cpl. Saudagar Teja – saved a suicidal man from jumping off a bridge.

South East District Emergency Response Team

Const. Carl Kennedy, Const. Dave Lewis (now with West Shore Detachment), Const. Landon Weekes – provided life-saving medical aid to a suspect.

Surrey Detachment

Const. Michael Jason Lee – exceptional performance during an investigation spanning 30 years of domestic violence.

Trail Detachment

Const. Christopher Channing – provided life-saving medical aid to the victim of a stabbing.

Vernon/North Okanagan Detachment

Const. Kerri Parish (now with Lake Country detachment) – rescued a drowning woman from Okanagan Lake.

Vernon/North Okanagan Police Dog Service

Cpl. Brady Kyle – fought off the effects of bear spray to apprehend a man suffering a mental-health episode.

White Rock Detachment

Cpl. David Brown, Const. Travis Anderson (now with Federal Serious and Organized Crime Pacific Shiprider), Const. Alexander Kwon (now with serious crime unit), name withheld – ensured people were evacuated from the collapsing White Rock Pier during severe weather.