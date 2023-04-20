Submit Release
FEMA Issues Public Notice for Mississippi

PEARL, Miss. – A public notice has been posted to the FEMA and Mississippi Emergency Management Agency websites which describes available FEMA disaster assistance and proposed FEMA-funded actions, including activities that may affect historic properties, threatened and endangered species, critical habitat, or wetlands and floodplains in Mississippi.

FEMA is required by law to provide public notice of its intent to provide federal assistance and grant opportunities via the agency’s Public Assistance and Hazard Mitigation Grants programs.

The public notice addresses FEMA’s intention to reimburse eligible applicants for costs to repair or replace facilities damaged by the March 24-25 tornadoes in designated counties.

The public notice is posted at: https://www.msema.org/march-24-2023-severe-weather-disaster-information/ and DR-4697-MS Public Notice 001 | FEMA.gov.

This may be the only public notice given regarding these FEMA actions. Questions should be directed to FEMA Region 4 EHP at 3005 Chamblee Tucker Rd., Atlanta, GA 30341 or by email at FEMA-R4-NewsDesk@fema.dhs.gov, within 30 days of this notice. Comments should include a subject line of “DR 4697-MS EHAD”.

