FEMA Issues Public Notice for Reimbursement of Transportation Funds for Hurricane Fiona

San Juan, Puerto Rico — FEMA posted a final public notice on its website describing the programmatic review of proposed repair and reconstruction actions related to roads, culverts and bridges. The programmatic review is in accordance with procedures set forth in Executive Orders 11988 and 11990 on floodplain management and the protection of wetlands. This public notice includes activities that may affect various territorial, municipal, and local transportation agencies in all 78 municipalities of Puerto Rico.

FEMA is required by law to provide public notice of its intent to provide federal assistance and grant opportunities through the agency’s Public Assistance and Hazard Mitigation Grants programs.

This public notice addresses the agency’s intention to reimburse eligible applicants for cost to repair and replace eligible transportation facilities damaged by Hurricane Fiona. This is the final public notice for these classes of actions with regards to compliance with executive orders 11988 and 11990.

The public notice is posted at: DR-4671-PR Public Notice 001

Questions should be directed to U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency, Region II, Caribbean Area Division, P.O. Box 848, Guaynabo, PR 00970 or by email at FEMA-EHP-DR4671@fema.dhs.gov , within 15 days of this notice. Comments should include a subject line of “DR 4671-PR EHAD”.