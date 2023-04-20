Submit Release
News Search
RE: Lane Closure I89 North Bound

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Saint Albans Barracks 

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Both lanes are now open to travel. Drive safely.

 

Kai Smith

 

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Williston PSAP

2777 Saint George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

O: 802.878.7111 / F: 802.878.3173

 

Interstate I89 north bound between mile marker 118 and 120 will be down to one lane due to a tractor trailer crash.

 

This incident is expected to last for until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.  

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area and seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

 

 

 

