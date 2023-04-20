RE: Lane Closure I89 North Bound

There were 2,244 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,710 in the last 365 days.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Saint Albans Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Both lanes are now open to travel. Drive safely.
Kai Smith
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Williston PSAP
2777 Saint George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
O: 802.878.7111 / F: 802.878.3173
From: Smith, Kai via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 6:14 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Lane Closure I89 North Bound
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Saint Albans Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Interstate I89 north bound between mile marker 118 and 120 will be down to one lane due to a tractor trailer crash.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area and seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Kai Smith
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Williston PSAP
2777 Saint George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
O: 802.878.7111 / F: 802.878.3173