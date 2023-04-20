Montgomery County Council Committee Meetings on April 20, 2023

MARYLAND, April 20 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Committees will review Fiscal Year 2024 Operating Budgets for multiple departments and non-departmental accounts, including Montgomery College, Montgomery County Public Libraries, the Department of Transportation and the Montgomery County Police Department

The Education and Culture (EC) Committee will meet on April 20, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. to review the FY24 Operating Budgets for Montgomery College, the Universities at Shady Grove (USG) Non-Departmental Account (NDA), Montgomery County Public Libraries (MCPL), the Takoma Park Library Payment NDA, the Arts and Humanities Council NDA and the Montgomery Coalition for Adult English Literacy (MCAEL) NDA.

The members of the EC Committee include Chair Will Jawando and Councilmembers Gabe Albornoz and Kristin Mink.

The Transportation and Environment (TE) Committee will also meet at 9:30 a.m. to review the FY24 Operating Budgets for the Department of General Services' Fleet Management Services and the Motor Pool NDA. In addition, the committee will receive a briefing on the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) FY24 Operating Budget and review a more than $14.4 million Supplemental Appropriation to the FY23 Operating Budget for the Department of Transportation (DOT). The committee will also review the FY24 Operating Budget and FY23-28 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) amendments for the department's mass transit fund and parking lot districts, and review the department's fees, fines and fares resolution.

The members of the TE Committee include Chair Evan Glass and Councilmembers Marilyn Balcombe and Kate Stewart.

The Public Safety (PS) Committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. to review the FY24 Operating Budgets for the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), the Police Accountability Board NDA, Prisoner Medial Services NDA, the Outdoor Firearms Training Center, the Public Safety Communications Center Phase II project, the 2nd District Police Station and the Circuit Court.

The members of the PS Committee include Chair Sidney Katz and Councilmembers Dawn Luedtke and Mink.

The Planning, Housing and Parks (PHP) Committee will meet at 2 p.m. to review the FY24 Operating Budgets for the Department of Housing and Community Affairs (DHCA), the Housing Opportunities Commission (HOC) and the Office of Agriculture. In addition, the committee will review amendments to the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission (M-NCPPC) FY23-28 CIP.

The members of the PHP Committee include Chair Andrew Friedson and Councilmembers Natali Fani-González and Jawando.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Montgomery College FY24 Operating Budget

Review: The EC Committee will review the FY24 Recommended Operating Budget for Montgomery College, which is more than $280 million. This is an increase of more than $5.7 million from the FY23 Approved Budget. During the review of the operating budget, the committee will also review COVID-19 relief funding, racial equity information, enrollment and staffing trends, tuition revenue, and employee compensation and benefits. In addition, the committee will review programmatic service changes and current funding for the East County Education Center.

Universities at Shady Grove Non-Departmental Account

Review: The EC Committee will review the FY24 Recommended Operating Budget for the USG NDA, which is $475,000 and level with the FY23 Approved Budget. The funding is to support the USG Resilient Education for All, Designed for You (READY) Institute, a joint venture of USG, Montgomery College and Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS), housed at USG.

Montgomery County Public Libraries FY24 Recommended Operating Budget

Review: The EC Committee will review the FY24 Recommended Operating Budget for MCPL, which is nearly $49.8 million. This is an increase of more than $3.9 million or an 8.5 percent increase from the FY23 Approved Budget. Montgomery County’s library system consists of 23 library sites, including the Noyes Library for Young Children, the Correctional Facility Library and the Collection Management Center. The County’s 23rd library site in Clarksburg is scheduled to open in FY27.

Takoma Park Library Payment Non-Departmental Account

Review: The EC Committee will review the FY24 Recommended Operating Budget for the Takoma Park Library Payment NDA, which is $172,416. This is an increase of $4,505 or a 2.7 percent increase the FY23 approved NDA. This NDA is an annual payment to the Takoma Park Library that is calculated with a set historical formula to estimate a reimbursement based on municipal taxes. The Takoma Park Maryland Library is an independent municipal public library and a department of the City of Takoma Park.

This NDA represents 4.6 percent of the City of Takoma Park’s FY23-24 proposed expenditures of more than $1.5 million for the library. The City of Takoma Park has projected a 4.34 percent increase to the library’s expenditures in FY24 with total City of Takoma Park revenues projected to increase by 5.29 percent.

Arts and Humanities Council Non-Departmental Account

Review: The EC Committee will review the FY24 Recommended Operating Budget for the Arts and Humanities Council NDA, which is more than $6.3 million. This is an increase of $9,923 from the FY23 Approved Budget. The Arts and Humanities Council of Montgomery County is the designated local arts agency of the County government and provides the infrastructure to maintain a robust creative community that includes over 500 cultural organizations and 2,000 artists and scholars.

Montgomery Coalition for Adult English Literacy (MCAEL) Non-Departmental Account

Review: The EC Committee will review the FY24 Recommended Operating Budget for the MCAEL NDA, which is more than $2.2 million. This is an increase of 7.7 percent increase from the FY23 Approved Budget. MCAEL is a community coalition of public, nonprofit and business partners that support nearly 60 adult English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) and literacy service programs. The staff report will be available by Thursday, April 20.

Department of General Services – Fleet Management Services FY24 Operating Budget

Review: The TE Committee will review the FY24 Recommended Operating Budget for Department of General Services' Fleet Management Services and the Motor Pool NDA, which is more than $92.4 million. This is an increase of 3.8 percent increase from the FY23 Approved Budget. Fleet Management Services provides for the purchase, maintenance, fuel acquisition and disposal of the County’s vehicles operated by various County departments.

Motor Pool Fund Contribution Non-Departmental Account

Review: The TE Committee will review the FY24 Recommended Operating Budget for the Motor Pool Fund Contribution NDA. This NDA funds the acquisition of new, additional motor pool fleet vehicles, as opposed to replacement vehicles, which are financed through an established chargeback mechanism. For FY24, the recommended budget does not include funding for the acquisition of new vehicles. The FY23 Approved Operating Budget was $66,490.

WMATA Approved FY24 Budget Overview

Briefing: The TE Committee will receive a briefing on the $4.8 billion WMATA operating and capital budget, which was recently approved by the Metro Board. The presentation will highlight planned increases in bus and rail services, simplified fares for customers, a new low-income fare program, caps on MetroAccess fares at $4, the Better Bus Initiative and enhanced safety measures. The capital budget is expected to include new bus garages to support a zero-emission bus fleet, new Metrobuses and MetroAccess vehicles, advancing Metro’s new 8000-series railcars, technology upgrades to support next generation train systems and rail line corridor improvements.

Supplemental Appropriation to the FY23 Operating Budget, Department of Transportation, Transit Services, $14,409,927 FY24 Operating Budget Department of Transportation Mass Transit Fund; Amendments to the FY23-28 Capital Improvements Program

Review: The TE Committee will review a more than $14.4 million Supplemental Appropriation for DOT’s Mass Transit Fund FY23 Operating Budget, which is needed to cover deficits in both personnel costs and operating expenses. The committee will also review the more than $182 million FY24 Operating Budget for the DOT Mass Transit Fund, which provides public transportation services in Montgomery County. This FY24 Recommended Operating Budget is an increase of more $9.7 million or a 5.7 percent increase from the FY23 Approved Budget.

Department of Transportation Parking Lot District FY24 Operating Budget

Review: The TE Committee will review the FY24 Recommended Operating Budget for DOT Parking Lot Districts, which is more than $26.9 million. This is an increase of more than $1 million or a 3.9 percent increase from the FY23 Approved Budget. The budget provides funds for public parking management and development in commercial areas throughout Montgomery County.

Resolution setting FY24 Transportation Fees, Charges, and Fares

Review: The TE Committee will review a proposed resolution authorizing changes to transportation fees, charges and fares that are included in the FY24 Recommended Operating Budget. The proposed resolution extends fee collection hours for the Bethesda and Silver Spring Parking Districts, adds a permit fee to the Wheaton Parking District consistent with the Bethesda and Silver Spring Parking Districts, and creates a weekend permit in the Bethesda, Silver Spring and Wheaton Parking Districts, which will allow parking at long-term meters during certain hours.

Montgomery County Police Department FY24 Operating Budget

Review: The PS Committee will review the FY24 Recommended Operating Budget for MCPD, which is more than $317 million. This is an increase of more than $21 million or a 7 percent increase from the FY23 Approved Budget. The budget includes investments in education and training for the police force, the creation of a Civilian Curriculum Developer to oversee efforts in rewriting the existing curriculum and training documents to support the shift to guardian culture, and the addition of six new civilian public safety instructors to improve officer firearms training in the use of deadly force.

Police Accountability Board Non-Departmental Account

Review: The PS Committee will review the FY24 Recommended Operating Budget for the Police Accountability Board NDA, which is $509,222. This is an increase of $72,681 or a 16.6 percent increase from the FY23 Approved Budget. This NDA funds the Police Accountability Board and Administrative Charging Committee to review police data and adjudicate on law enforcement officers being investigated or charged for disciplinary infractions.

Prisoner Medical Services Non-Departmental Account

Review: The PS Committee will review the FY24 Recommended Operating Budget for the Prisoner Medical Services NDA, which is $20,000. This NDA provides reimbursements for medical costs incurred by persons under arrest, but not under the custody of the Department of Correction and Rehabilitation. The NDA is administered by MCPD and the costs for this responsibility are unpredictable. Annual expenditures over the past ten years have ranged from zero to as high as $27,773. The County is required to provide for these costs regardless of the initial budget for the NDA.

Outdoor Firearms Training Center, Public Safety Communications Center Phase II and 2nd District Police Station

Review: The PS Committee will review CIP amendments for the Outdoor Firearms Training Center, the Public Safety Communications Center Phase II project and the 2nd District Police Station. Total costs for the Outdoor Firearms Training Center are $5.461 million. This project has been delayed for fiscal capacity and the current March 15 CIP amendment reduces six-year expenditures from $2.2 million to $500,000. The Public Safety Communications Center Phase II electrical distribution and HVAC upgrade CIP amendment adds an additional $1 million to the project due to supply chain challenges and additional post-bid cost increases related to mechanical HVAC equipment. The 2nd District Police Station CIP amendment reduces expenditures by $87,000 to reflect savings as the project nears completion.

Circuit Court FY24 Operating Budget

Review: The PS Committee will review the FY24 Recommended Operating Budget for the Circuit Court, which is more than $17.6 million. This is an increase of more than $1.1 million or a 6.8 percent increase from the FY23 Approved Budget. The Circuit Court serves Sixth Judicial Circuit residents in the determination of litigation in serious criminal matters, substantive civil cases, domestic cases and child support cases in accordance with the United States and Maryland Constitutions.

Department of Housing and Community Affairs

Review: The PHP Committee will review the FY24 Recommended Operating Budget for DHCA, which is more than $69.3 million, an increase of $950,380 or 1.4 percent from the FY23 Approved Budget of $68,448,485. DHCA works to preserve and increase the supply of affordable housing, maintain existing housing in a safe and sanitary condition, preserve the safety and quality of residential and commercial areas, ensure fair and equitable relations between landlords and tenants and support the success of common ownership communities.

Housing Opportunities Commission (HOC) Non-Departmental Account

Review: The PHP Committee will review the FY24 Recommended Operating Budget for the HOC NDA, which is more than $7.9 million. This is an increase of $339,333 or a 4.4 percent increase from the FY23 Approved Budget. Because HOC is an external organization, the County’s contribution to the NDA goes into HOC’s Public Fund and makes up only a portion of its total revenue. HOC’s full FY24 Recommended Operating Budget is more than $331.8 million and a majority of HOC’s revenue comes from grants, other funding sources and HOC properties.

HOC was established in 1974 to better respond to the County’s need for affordable housing. HOC is authorized to acquire, own, lease and operate housing; to provide for the construction or renovation of housing; obtain financial assistance from any public or private source to assist its housing activities; and arrange for social services, resident services and day care.

Office of Agriculture FY24 Operating Budget

Review: The PHP Committee will review the FY24 Recommended Operating Budget for the Office of Agriculture, which is more than $1.3 million. This is an increase of $293,717 or a 27.5 percent increase from the FY23 Approved Budget. The Office of Agriculture promotes agriculture as a viable component of the County's economic sector, as well as preserves farmland as a resource for future agricultural production.

Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission FY23-28 CIP

Review: The PHP Committee will review amendments to the M-NCPPC FY23-28 CIP. The amendments included recommended revised affordability reconciliation projects for Montgomery Parks, which would reduce GO Bond funding by a total of $1.5 million, or $500,000 each year in FY26-28. The reductions were recommended to help offset lower than previously assumed recordation tax revenue for the CIP.

The Committee meeting schedule may change from time to time. The current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review can be viewed at: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/COUNCIL/ondemand/index.html.

Council and committee meetings are streamed live on the Council’s web page via YouTube and on Facebook Live and can be watched on County Cable Montgomery on Xfinity/RCN 6 HD 996/1056, Fios 30, and on the CCM live stream.



