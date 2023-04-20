TROY Group Inc. Presents Distribution Management with Their Annual Partner of the Year Award

TROY Group, a worldwide leader in MICR inks, toners and document security solutions, has presented its annual TROY Partner of the Year award to Distribution Management for 2022

TROY Group, a worldwide leader in MICR inks, toners and document security solutions, has presented its annual TROY Partner of the Year award to Distribution Management for 2022. Each year, this award recognizes a partner for providing the best possible service levels, meaningful sales resources and an overall exceptional customer experience for the TROY reseller community.

Distribution Management, a leader in the distribution of imaging products and services, began distributing TROY's line of secure MICR check printing and document security solutions over 20 years ago. The company's national distribution footprint featuring the latest in technology and automation, supported TROY's desire to employ a world-class supply-chain provider to meet the distribution needs of both their reseller partners and their customers alike.

Together, the two companies have formed a bountiful partnership and have grown against the odds. The past twenty years have been prosperous for both parties and they are excited to see what the future holds.

Ari Mellon, TROY VP of Global Sales stated, "In 2022, our partnerships continued to grow significantly. One particular aspect of everyone returning to work through hybrid and remote positions was some shift in purchasing sources and patterns. Fortunately for us Distribution Management was already well adapted to meet those challenges and show once again why they're an essential partner in delivering an excellent experience for TROY customers worldwide."

Visit http://www.distributionmgmt.com or http://www.troygroup.com for more information.

About Distribution Management: Distribution Management is a national wholesale distributor offering a comprehensive line of imaging supplies and a broad selection of equipment and parts from over 65 leading manufacturers. An early innovator of Managed Print Services, the company leverages top industry talent, a dedicated IT development team with experience in packaging SaaS services, and relationships with all segments of the print-provider value chain including major supplies manufacturers and dealers. Reseller branded drop-ship reaches 99% of the U.S. population within 1-2 days via ground shipping. Visit http://www.distributionmgmt.com for more information.

About TROY: TROY Group, Inc., an HP OEM Partner, is a worldwide leader of MICR and document security solutions. TROY offers software, secure MICR Printers, and specialized MICR inks and toners along with all components needed to print secure checks in-house. TROY is the only manufacturer of MICR Toner Secure, the World's Most Fraud Resistant MICR Toner™, which protects checks from fraud with an anti-tamper security feature. Customers include the top U.S. banks, key government and insurance accounts, and businesses of all sizes.

