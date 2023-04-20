Submit Release
Global Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Vendor Benchmark Report 2023

DUBLIN, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Buy Now Pay Later Market 2023: Frost Radar Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using Growth and Innovation scores. The report presents competitive profiles on each of the companies based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning.

Buy now, pay later (BNPL), also referred to as point of sale (PoS) installment loans, is a short-term financing option that enables consumers to spread out payments for purchases over a period of time.

The increase in eCommerce activity during the COVID-19 pandemic brought along with it a strong interest in alternative spending options. BNPL, a subsegment of the digital payments sector, affords consumers the flexibility to shop and pay in interest-free installments at certain stores. The option has been of more interest to people in the 18-44 age group.

In recent months, the BNPL industry has shown signs of slowing and is attracting more scrutiny from regulators because of its position as an alternative to the highly regulated credit card industry. Rising inflation and slowed economic growth have decreased consumers' purchasing power and, consequently, BNPL company margins, causing investor appetite to decrease in 2022.

Companies to Action

  • ACI Worldwide
  • Affirm
  • Afterpay (acquired by Block)
  • Apple
  • Banco Santander
  • Blender Financial
  • Commonwealth Bank of Australia
  • Curve
  • Klarna
  • Mastercard
  • Openpay
  • PayPal
  • Revolut
  • Sezzle
  • Splitit
  • Temenos
  • Visa
  • Zebit
  • Zip

