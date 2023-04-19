Navy Week Program flies into Billings

There were 2,262 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,663 in the last 365 days.
Billings Navy Week will bring between 50 and 75 Sailors from across the nation to volunteer throughout the community and discuss why the Navy matters to Billings. This will be the first Navy Week hosted by Billings, and the program last visited Montana in 2017.
Billings Navy Week will feature in-person demonstrations, performances, and engagements throughout the week that will include:
Navy Weeks are the service’s signature outreach program, designed to allow the citizens of Billings to learn about the Navy, its people, and its importance to national security and prosperity. The Navy Office of Community Outreach (NAVCO) coordinates Navy Weeks.
"We are excited to bring Navy Week to Billings," said NAVCO's director, Cmdr. Anthony Falvo. “Seapower and America’s Navy are more important now than ever before. The U.S. Navy remains our nation’s most powerful instrument of military influence and Navy Weeks allow us to showcase how the Navy serves America at sea, in the air, and ashore.”
Since 2005, the Navy Week program has served as the Navy’s flagship outreach effort to regions without a significant Navy presence, with over 250 Navy Weeks held in more than 80 different U.S. markets.
“We coordinate about 75 outreach events during a Navy Week through corporate, civic, government, education, media, veterans, and community service engagements,” said NAVCO Navy Week program manager Lt. Cmdr. Kevin Chambers. “We are looking forward to another great year of engagements and bringing the Navy to every corner of the United States.”
For more information on Billings Navy Week, contact Lt. Caroline Ready at (910) 915-6386 or caroline.e.ready.mil@us.navy.mil.