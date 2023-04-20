Radio Personality and Evangelist Bertha D. Winston to Release Book 'Love Like You've Never Been Hurt'".
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bertha D. Winston, a renowned radio personality and evangelist, has announced the upcoming release of her new book, "Love Like You've Never Been Hurt."
Winston has been a fixture on the radio for the past eight years, hosting the Eagle Kind Radio Broadcast on 1340 AM WYCB. Her warm and engaging personality has made her a beloved figure in the D.C. metropolitan area.
In addition to her work in broadcasting, Winston is an active member of Jesus Way Temple Christian Church, where she has served in various leadership roles for over 40 years. She is also a board member for the foreign missions in the Republic of Haiti and has served as a board member for the National Network for Christian Men and Women.
Winston is a wife, mother, and grandmother, and an accomplished entrepreneur. She is the owner of several successful businesses and serves as the office manager for a prestigious law firm in the DMV metropolitan area.
As a co-author of three anthologies, Winston has established herself as a gifted writer, and her upcoming book promises to be a valuable resource for anyone seeking to deepen their understanding of love and relationships.
"Love Like You've Never Been Hurt" draws on Winston's decades of experience as a wife, mother, and minister, as well as her own personal journey of healing and growth. Through a combination of personal stories, practical advice, and spiritual insights, the book offers readers a roadmap for navigating the highs and lows of love and relationships.
"I am thrilled to share this book with readers," Winston said. "I believe that love is the foundation of everything we do, and I hope that my experiences and insights will inspire and empower others on their own journeys of love and healing."
"Love Like You've Never Been Hurt" will be available for purchase online.
